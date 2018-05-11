Earlier preseason opener means a bit earlier training-camp start for Seahawks

The NFL has announced the dates and times for all preseason games. An earlier first one for the Seahawks means an earlier-than-usual start to training camp.
The league said Friday the Seahawks' first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at CenturyLink Field will be on Thursday night, Aug. 9.
The NFL's collective bargaining agreement mandates teams cannot require veteran players to report to training camp sooner than 15 days before the initial preseason game. So the Seahawks' report date is most likely to be Wednesday, July 25, with training camp beginning the next day, July 26, at the team's headquarters in Renton.
The last three years the Seahawks' first preseason games have been on a Sunday, Saturday and Friday, so the starts of the last three training camps have been on weekends.
Rookies can be required to report a couple days before veterans to training camp, but the Seahawks have not done that recently. Under coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider rookies and veterans have reported on the same day.
The team has yet to officially set their training-camp dates for this year..
This summer's will be Seattle's earliest exhibition game since 2014 and thus earliest opening to training camp in four years, when the preseason opener was Aug. 8, also on a Thursday. That "longer" 2014 year turned out OK for the Seahawks. The defending league champions went back to the Super Bowl that season, then lost in the final seconds to New England.
The Seahawks' 2018 preseason schedule
Thursday, Aug. 9 vs. Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 18 at Los Angeles Chargers, 7 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 24 at Minnesota, 5 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 30 vs. Oakland, 7 p.m.
