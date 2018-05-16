Seahawks sign first-round pick Rashaad Penny, sixth of nine draft choices inked

Rashaad Penny has all his first business in the NFL already behind him, months before his first Seahawks training camp.
Now, it's all practicing and playing for Seattle's new running back and top rookie draft pick.
The team announced Wednesday it signed Penny, the 27th-overall choice in last month's draft from San Diego State. He got a four-year contact with a fifth-year option, as all deals are for first-round picks.
He is slotted per the NFL's collective bargaining agreement and salary cap to get a contract with a total value of $10,903,622, including a signing bonus of $6,000,306. Much of his contract is likely to be guaranteed; the higher the draft picks, the more the deal is guaranteed because the team's expectation of performance is obviously higher.
Penny's reaction on his social-media account Wednesday: Hands clasped in thankful, blessed prayer.
Penny's contract means the Seahawks have signed six of their nine choices from the draft. The team has yet to hold organized team activities or its mandatory offseason veteran minicamp yet, let alone training camp that begins the last week of July.
The days of rookies and their agents haggling over first NFL contracts and sometimes, for first-round picks, holding out into training camp ended with the current collective bargaining agreement the league's players and owners finalized in 2011. It set a rookie pool for draft-pick contracts that effectively is a cap on their salaries.
Penny will compete with Chris Carson, the surprise starter last season as a rookie seventh-round pick, for the Seahawks' starting running-back job this fall. Coach Pete Carroll has also mentioned how excited the team is to see Penny return kicks, as he did for touchdowns at San Diego State in addition to being the nation's leading college rusher with more than 2,200 yards last season.
Penny's 23 rushing touchdowns in 2017 for San Diego State were 22 more than Seattle's running backs scored last year while producing the fewest yards rushing and points among all NFL backfields.
The Seahawks saw this month in three days of no-pads, lots-of-passing rookie-minicamp practices Penny can do more than run. Even without shoulder pads, he looked taller than his listed 5 feet 11. During scrimmaging he sometimes lined up outside and caught passes on slant routes like a 220-pound wide receiver.
"He caught the ball beautifully, really," Carroll said. "He can do whatever we need to do in the throwing game. Schotty (new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer) did a nice job of mixing some stuff in so we could see him doing different route concepts, so we had a real good variety of things that we looked at in and out of the backfield. With a couple of exceptions, he did a really good job. So that’s a real good sign."
Next up: Pass blocking.
"We’re gonna work real hard with his pass protection and make sure that he’s up to speed there," Carroll said of Penny. "We’d like to see if we can make him available to us on all three downs. Kind of like we use Chris."
That's Penny's goal, to be more than just a ball carrier.
“That’s what I’ve been working for," he said. "I know this head coach and GM trust me, so it’s all up to me to come out here and bring the effort and juice and definitely compete."
