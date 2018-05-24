Michael Bennett reschedules Seattle talk for his "Things that Make White People Uncomfortable"

Michael Bennett's tour for his "Things that Make White People Uncomfortable" is coming to Seattle, after all.
Amid what happened in the NFL on Wednesday came news that the traded, former Seahawks Pro Bowl defensive end has rescheduled the Seattle stop on his book tour. It will now be Monday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Temple De Hirsch Sinai on 16th Avenue, where Capitol Hill borders Seattle's Central District.
Haymarket Books and the previous venue for the Seattle talk cited "unforeseen circumstances" for postponing Bennett's April 9 appearance.
That postponement came after a grand jury in Houston, where Bennett grew up, indicted him on a felony charge of allegedly abusing an elderly woman. The woman was working on a security detail at the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston that Bennett's brother was playing.
The Seahawks traded Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles in March, after a 2017 season in which he made the Pro Bowl again while sitting during the national anthem all season to raise awareness for the mistreatment of minorities in our country.
Bennett is one of two Eagles veteran players skipping their three days of voluntary organized team activities on the field this week. Coach Doug Pederson told Philadelphia-area media Bennett’s absence from his new team is not related to his pending case in Texas. Bennett’s next court date for that is scheduled for June 27.
Last week The New York Times wrote a review of Bennett's 220-page book, which retails for $24.95.
Bennett writes near the book's end: “I’ll be a football player for just a few more years, but I’ll be black forever. When I’m driving with my family down the street in a nice car in a nice neighborhood and the police see us, they don’t see Michael Bennett the college graduate, the husband or the loving father. … They immediately see a black man who could possibly be dangerous."
