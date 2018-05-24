Seattle Seahawks

Michael Bennett reschedules Seattle talk for his "Things that Make White People Uncomfortable"

By Gregg Bell

May 24, 2018 09:15 AM

Michael Bennett's tour for his "Things that Make White People Uncomfortable" is coming to Seattle, after all.

Amid what happened in the NFL on Wednesday came news that the traded, former Seahawks Pro Bowl defensive end has rescheduled the Seattle stop on his book tour. It will now be Monday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m. at Temple De Hirsch Sinai on 16th Avenue, where Capitol Hill borders Seattle's Central District.

Haymarket Books and the previous venue for the Seattle talk cited "unforeseen circumstances" for postponing Bennett's April 9 appearance.

That postponement came after a grand jury in Houston, where Bennett grew up, indicted him on a felony charge of allegedly abusing an elderly woman. The woman was working on a security detail at the 2017 Super Bowl in Houston that Bennett's brother was playing.

The Seahawks traded Bennett to the Philadelphia Eagles in March, after a 2017 season in which he made the Pro Bowl again while sitting during the national anthem all season to raise awareness for the mistreatment of minorities in our country.

Dear Seattle, #12s, You have meant so much to me and my family! I thank you from the bottom of my heart. First and foremost I want to thank my wife and family, for always supporting me and helping guide me in every situation. My wife is the backbone of our family and I am truly blessed to have her and our three daughters. I of course want to thank Paul Allen, Pete Carroll, John Schneider, Peter McLoughlin, Erik Kennedy and Mo Kelly for bringing me to the Seahawks and giving me the opportunity to help bring Seattle their first Championship. My teammates. My brothers! More important than any championship or ring are the relationships I have made with the men in that locker room. We experienced marriages, births, deaths, and everything in between, and those are moments I will cherish forever. Last but certainly not least, to the City of Seattle, one of the best in the world. You fans are world class. The way you support us players on and off the field, helping to build bridges across our communities and understand what it means to give back and be community-minded. I am forever grateful for allowing me to grow and evolve in this time that I’ve had with you. I expanded my family in this city, I had one of my babies here. This truly was home for us and it’s been such an incredible five years. I want to assure you that the work we have started here with The Bennett Family Foundation will not stop. We are committed to this city, community and the schools we serve. It’s been a blessing to be able to meet so many great people through our work, and share our passion and dedication to better the World, and we look forward to meeting so many more of you. We are just getting started. We thank you, we love you, God Bless! Love, Black Santa

A post shared by Michael Bennett (@mosesbread72) on

Bennett is one of two Eagles veteran players skipping their three days of voluntary organized team activities on the field this week. Coach Doug Pederson told Philadelphia-area media Bennett’s absence from his new team is not related to his pending case in Texas. Bennett’s next court date for that is scheduled for June 27.

Last week The New York Times wrote a review of Bennett's 220-page book, which retails for $24.95.

Bennett writes near the book's end: “I’ll be a football player for just a few more years, but I’ll be black forever. When I’m driving with my family down the street in a nice car in a nice neighborhood and the police see us, they don’t see Michael Bennett the college graduate, the husband or the loving father. … They immediately see a black man who could possibly be dangerous."

