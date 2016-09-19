NFL takes away Seahawks’ 2017 5th-round pick, fines team, Carroll for “excessive contact” in June OTA

For the second time in three years, the NFL has found the Seahawks participated in “excessive contact” during an offseason practice. The league has made Seattle forfeit a fifth-round draft choice in 2017, fined the Seahawks $400,000, fined coach Pete Carroll $200,000 and taken away the first three organized-team-activity practices next spring.
The NFL announced the sanctions Monday morning. The league had caught the Seahawks for the same issues twice in previous offseasons.
“During the team’s June 6, 2016 Organized Team Activity (OTA) day, players engaged in excessive on-field physical contact, which is expressly prohibited in all offseason workouts under the NFL-NFLPA Collective Bargaining Agreement,” the league wrote, referring also to the NFL players’ union. “The prohibition is one of several measures the NFL and NFLPA implemented to enhance player safety by limiting contact during offseason workout programs. The rules also help to prevent any team from gaining a competitive advantage.”
June 6 was an OTA that closed to the media.
On June 9, wide receiver Doug Baldwin was asked how the team was looking.
"It’s kind of hard to tell because it’s still early in OTAs,” Baldwin said three days after the OTA that got the Seahawks penalized, “but I think for the most part the effort and the enthusiasm is there, so I’d say we look pretty decent."
The league also wrote Monday: “In the letter notifying the club of the discipline, the NFL referenced Appendix G of the CBA which underscores the importance of player safety and the purpose of the “no-live-contact” rule:
“’Voluntary off-season workout programs are intended to provide training, teaching and physical conditioning for players. The intensity and tempo of drills should be at a level conducive to learning, with player safety as the highest priority, and not at a level where one player is in a physical contest with another player.’”
The league noted “the decision to impose discipline was made after the NFL and NFLPA independently reviewed the Seahawks’ June 6, 2016 on-field practice video and agreed that the club had violated the “no-live-contact” rule, as set forth in Article 21, Section 2(b)(iii), Section 5(a) and Appendix G of the CBA.
“The Seahawks were also advised that any additional violation of the CBA’s player work rules, or any violation affecting the competitive aspects of the game, will likely result in significantly higher fines, the cancellation of future OTA days, minicamp days, preseason or regular season practices, as well as the forfeiture of higher-round or multiple draft selections.”
Comments