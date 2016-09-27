Next opponent: New York Jets (1-2); claim ex-UW TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins off waivers

SEAHAWKS’ NEXT OPPONENT
NEW YORK JETS (1-2)
10:00 a.m. Sunday, Met Life Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
Line: Seahawks by 1½.
Against the Seahawks: The Jets trail the series against their former AFC foe 10-8. New York has lost the last two meetings, each in Seattle in 2008 and 2012. New York’s last win in the series was the last time it hosted the Seahawks in the Meadowlands, December 19, 2004. Jerry Rice caught the final touchdown pass of his career, from the Seahawks’ Matt Hasselbeck, in the Jets’ 37-14 win. The first meeting was in November 1977, at Shea Stadium in Queens, and the Jets lost 17-0.
What to know: The Jets are 1-2 because quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick threw six interceptions in a 24-3 loss at Kansas City last weekend. He became the first in the NFL to throw six picks with zero touchdown passes in a game since 1989, when Tom Tupa did that. And the Chiefs dropped three more would-be interceptions thrown by Fitzpatrick. … Pro Football Focus said Fitzpatrick wasn’t even pressured all that much against the Chiefs, on just 10 of 47 drop backs. PFF said that 21-percent pressure rate was third-lowest in the league last weekend. … The Jets have the second-lowest rate of getting sacked so far this season. … New York had eight turnovers in all at KC. One was a lost fumble on a kickoff the Chiefs returned for a touchdown for a 17-0 lead midway through the second quarter. … Hence, New York is last in the league in turnover margin, minus-7. … Todd Bowles, Arizona’s former defensive coordinator, is 11-8 as New York’s head man. … The Jets were 10-6 last season and missed making the playoffs by one score in a late loss at Buffalo. … On Tuesday the Jets claimed former Washington Huskies TE Austin Seferian-Jenkins from Fox Island and Gig Harbor High School off waivers from Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers waived their second-round pick from 2014 on Friday after an arrest in Florida for driving under the influence. … The Seahawks will need to get the Jets’ offense off the field. New York leads the AFC and is third in the NFL early this season in third-down conversions, at a 48.7-percent success rate. … New York media is roasting the Jets for calling 11 passes and just two runs in the red zone at Kansas City. The Jets were 0 for 4 scoring in the red zone against the Chiefs, and the league’s No. 1 red-zone team last season is just 5 for 11 so far this season. … "Revis Island" has transformed into such a luxurious vacation spot for opposing receivers through three games, wide outs want to build timeshares there. Formerly All-World cornerback Darrelle Revis is getting burned so far this season. Cincinnati’s Andy Dalton targeted Revis 10 times in the opener – and completed all 10 of those passes in the Bengals’ win. A.J. Green had 150 yards receiving in that one. The next week Buffalo’s former Olympic-level track sprinter Marquis Goodwin blew past Revis for an 84-yard touchdown catch and run. Last week tight end Travis Kelce beat Revis for catches. … Seattle wants to run first and often again Sunday. But led by rugged tackle Sheldon Richardson, the Jets’ defensive front has been nasty against the run. New York is allowing 71.7 yards on the ground per game, tops in the AFC and third in the NFL. … The Jets are allowing 26 points per game this season, 20th in the NFL. Seattle is allowing 12 points per game, second to Philadelphia’s 9.
Quotable: "Any time you lose like that, you’ve got to have a come-to-Jesus meeting. We talked about accountability and just understanding where we are in the season and who we are and what we need to be." – Bowles this week to New York’s media on the aftermath of the Jets’ 21-point loss at Kansas City.
