Game day at the Meadowlands: Need a running game to protect Russell Wilson

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. Cloudy but not raining as the Seahawks awake for this morning’s game at the Meadowlands. I wrote in today’s News Tribune about Pete Carroll’s start as a head coach with the Jets, leading with his first team meeting as a head man in 1994 -- and the owner in the front row about choking when Carroll told the team: “There are no rules.”
Colleague Dave Boling writes Doug Baldwin’s $46 million contract this offseason may be a Seahawks bargain.
Baldwin has already made news this weekend, telling “60 Minutes Sports” he’s received death threats for speaking out on race relations in America.
SEAHAWKS GAMEDAY
SEATTLE SEAHAWKS (2-1) at NEW YORK JETS (1-2)
Sunday 10 a.m., MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey
TV: Ch. 13 Radio: 710-AM, 97.3-FM.
The series: The Seahawks lead the series against their former AFC foe 10-8. They have won the last two meetings, each in Seattle in 2008 and 2012. New York’s last win in the series was the last time it hosted the Seahawks in the Meadowlands, December 19, 2004. Jerry Rice caught the final touchdown pass of his career, from Matt Hasselbeck, but the Seahawks lost 37-14. The first meeting was in November 1977, at Shea Stadium in Queens. The Seahawks won that one 17-0.
Line: Seahawks by 2½.
SEATTLE’S KEYS
Run, run. Then run some more: Quarterback Russell Wilson is out of legs to injure. The Jets’ nasty defensive front is targeting him. The running game with Christine Michael coming off a career game is the Seahawks’ best way to keep Wilson from getting pulverized and keep the game in their control. Even if it results in three-and-out drives, a consistent commitment to running the ball will slow down New York’s D-line and allow Wilson extra time he absolutely needs when he does throw. The amount of carries may be more important than the yards rushing for Seattle in this one.
Turn Sherman into Marshall’s shadow: Richard Sherman’s been lonely at times during the first three games. Foes have been targeting opposite cornerback DeShawn Shead instead, and in the few times they have thrown at Sherman it’s been on quick, short routes in front of him. With Eric Decker (shoulder) out, the Jets’ biggest downfield receiving threat is Brandon Marshall. Time for Sherman to go into shadow mode for the first time this season, man-up all over the field with Marshall to take away Ryan Fitzpatrick’s downfield threat.
Protect, preserve: Of course the Seahawks don’t want to go to 2-2 heading into their bye, not with the end of their schedule way tougher than this start. That’s one reason Wilson’s playing on. But making sure their already-endangered quarterback doesn’t get any more injured for 12 games on 12 consecutive weekends following the bye should be Job One for Seattle in the Meadowlands. How that plays out in the heat of competition, of course, is another matter.
The pick: A fully healthy Wilson wins this game by himself. The half-healthy one is going to get besieged by this mean Jets defensive front that has the potential to overwhelm Seattle’s O-line. Jets 16, Seahawks 14.
PRIME NUMBERS
SEATTLE
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
32 Christine Michael RB 5-10 221 fourth
Same as last week: Wilson’s ankle, knee sprained. Rawls out. His running can be the cure.
25 Richard Sherman CB 6-3 195 sixth
Almost lonely from foes avoiding him so far. Should go into shadow mode vs. Marshall
90 Jarran Reed DT 6-3 311 rookie
2nd-round pick has been impressive, but now is questionable. Big hole if he can’t play vs Mangold
NEW YORK
No. Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Year
15 Brandon Marshall WR 6-4 230 10th
He’s not going to stay stuck on zero TDs all season. Antsy for the big play deep
22 Matt Forte TB 6-1 218 ninth
Engine to the Jets 130-yards-per-game rushing attack looks like he still has it at age 30
74 Nick Mangold C 6-3 307 11th
Jets’ best offensive lineman against SEA’s Reed or fill-in McDaniel a key matchup up front
