LB Mike Morgan has abdominal surgery, a candidate to return from injured reserve

Starting outside linebacker Mike Morgan was smiling but in pain on Tuesday following surgery to fix a sports-hernia-like condition in his abdomen.
How did I know that? The Seahawks’ veteran used a very 2016 way to inform the world he’d just had his procedure performed by the same Philadelphia doctor that performed a similiar fix on Marshawn Lynch last year.
Just finished a successful surgery thanks for all the prayers and well wishes. Excited to start… https://t.co/IX8RfN2Ou8— Mike Morgan (@Mike17mo) October 4, 2016
Coach Pete Carroll on Monday said Morgan’s recovery is likely a “five-week deal.”
Morgan’s absence increases the value of tight end Brandon Williams to being active on game days. Williams, like Morgan, is an ace on special teams.
Each NFL team gets one IR designation for return each season. Since Morgan was on the 53-man active roster to begin the regular season, he’s eligible if he’s healthy by then to come back to practice in six weeks and to a game in eight weeks. He right now is the most likely of the Seahawks’ IR players to get that designation.
On Tuesday the league’s official transactions showed what Carroll announced Monday: Seattle signed former University of Montana linebacker Jordan Tripp from its practice squad to take Morgan’s place for now on the roster.
Tripp played 12 games with his first career start last year for Jacksonville. He played in 13 games as a reserve for Miami in 2014. The Dolphins drafted Tripp in the fifth round in 2014.
PRACTICE SQUAD MOVES
The Seahawks waived 2015 draft choice Terry Poole, an offensive tackle, and signed rookie defensive end Sterling Bailey to their practice squad.
Bailey was an undrafted free agent out of the University of Georgia who signed with Indianpolis this offseason. He played in all four exhibition games with the Colts.
