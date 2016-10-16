Seahawks 26, Falcons 24: Sherman-vs-Jones steals the wildest show of the young season

SEATTLE Richard Sherman was screaming at teammates. He was tipping a pass off a receiver’s hands to teammate Earl Thomas for a crucial interception late.
Then, after the Seahawks rallied to get back the lead they’d earlier given up, Sherman got away with one.
Steven Hauschka’s 44-yard field goal with 1:57 left following Thomas’ interception, after the kicker had missed one earlier and had a tying extra point blocked, then Sherman breaking up a fourth-down pass to Atlanta’s Julio Jones while grabbing the All-Pro receiver’s arm before the ball arrived, ensured the Seahawks beat the Falcons 26-24 at rockin’ CenturyLink Field on Sunday.
Russell Wilson stayed calm through all the late chaos while completing 25 of 37 passes in all for 270 yards. Six of those completions went to Jimmy Graham, on nine targets, for 89 yards, as the Seahawks improved to 4-1 and stayed on top of the NFC West heading into next Sunday night’s game at Arizona.
Matt Ryan completed 27 of 42 passes for 335 yards, three touchdowns and the interception that shouldn’t have been for the Falcons (4-2), who had won four consecutive games coming in to take the lead in the NFC South.
Ryan’s last pass had Atlanta coach Dan Quinn, Seattle’s former defensive coordinator, having to be restrained by assistants from storming the field arguing what should have been a pass-interference call on Sherman against Jones on fourth down in the final minute.
As Ryan scrambled from pressure he threw deep across midfield to Jones, who had seven catches for 139 yards and a touchdown -- most of them versus Sherman. Before the ball arrived, Sherman pulled Jones’ right arm down. That left the Falcons’ star having to try a one-handed grab. Jones almost made it, but the ball fell to the turf as Sherman and Thomas celebrated and the home crowd made the press box shake.
The much-anticipated faceoff of Seahawks three-time All-Pro cornerback Richard Sherman covering Atlanta All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones had everything -- including Sherman fighting with his own coaches and teammates on Seattle’s sideline immediately following Jones’ touchdown catch that cut the Seahawks’ lead to 17-10 early in the third quarter.
Sherman was not covering Jones on the play in which the Falcons had him inside and then sent him outside behind a teammate’s slant. Jones got free behind Kelcie McCray, who was the strong safety because Kam Chancellor was inactive with a groin injury. Free safety Earl Thomas was late getting over the sideline Jones roamed free for the 36-yard score.
Four of Jones’ first six catches on six targets for 115 yards came against Sherman. But not the touchdown.
As Sherman got to the Seahawks’ sideline following the TD he slammed his helmet into turf and yelled at defensive coordinator Kris Richard. Richard barked back. Eventually teammates, even Chancellor in sweat clothes and a team beanie, interceded. So did coach Pete Carroll. Sherman just kept screaming. Eventually, he simmered the rest of Seattle’s ensuing offensive drive: a poorly timed three and out when Wilson’s pass was too high for open Tyler Lockett.
Atlanta went 79 yards swiftly on the next drive, tying the game at 17 on Ryan’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu in front of McCray and inside cornerback DeShawn Shead.
Seattle’s offense continued to betray its offense during the Falcons’ uprising. The Seahawks managed a first down on Doug Baldwin’s third-down catch and a Falcons face-mask foul, but then Christine Michael failed to get a first down on third and 1 running left at the Atlanta 45. Seattle punted from there.
Starting at their own 3-yard line, the Falcons went 97 yards like Seattle’s was the 32nd-ranked defense, not the league’s No. 1. Ryan to Jones for 24 yards got them near midfield. Then tight end Levin Toilolo got way, WAY open behind Sherman down the right sideline. No Seahawk challenged Toilolo to the end zone to complete the 46-yard score, and Atlanta led 24-17 as quickly as you can say, “Richard Sherman boils.”
The Falcons gained 252 yards to Seattle’s 29 in that third quarter, and out-scored Seattle 21-0.
To make bad worse, Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett, who had four hits on Ryan in the first 2 1/2 quarters, left the game with a right-knee injury. He went to the locker room after Atlanta tackle Jake Matthews cut-blocked him just before the Falcons’ go-ahead score.
Seattle led 17-3 at halftime behind Russell Wilson’s continued pinpoint passing from the pocket, rookie Alex Collins’ first career touchdown run -- and a defensive front that relentlessly hit Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan. Michael Bennett It was the first time Atlanta scored fewer than 10 points in a half this season. The Seahawks held the Falcons to 86 yards in the first half, 33 fewer than the previous low in any half this season for the NFL's No.-1 offense.
This is how riotously fun that first half was for Seattle: Its kickoff-return team mauled team mascot “Blitz” beyond the end zone at the end of a touchback by Steven Hauschka.
This how rotten the start of the second half was for the Seahawks: Atlanta gained 154 yards, almost twice its first-half total, while scoring the two touchdowns on two drives that tied the game at 17 in the third quarter.
The fourth quarter didn’t start much better for Seattle. Steven Hauschka missed a 29-yard field goal, his first miss of the season.
