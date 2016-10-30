Saints 25, Seahawks 20: Slow-starting offense, tired (again) defense, calls all work against Seattle

Just another Seahawks game. On Halloween eve just off Bourbon Street, no less.
The defense got exhausted. And the offense didn’t awaken — until it was too late.
With the Superdome as bonkers as New Year’s Eve on Bourbon Street down the road, Wilson threw a jump ball outside right too high for Jermaine Kearse. Made a crazy, leaping catch but could not get both feet down inside the back boundary of the end zone.
That’s how this game ended, a Seahawks loss 25-20 to the previously sinking Saints.
Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman grabbed Saints coach Sean Payton on the field immediately after the final play and talked to him. Sherman got picked on a key Saints first-down conversion late.
Seattle coach Pete Carroll walked off the field shaking his head. He wasn’t the only one.
The defense was on the field for 21 of the game’s first 29 minutes. Seattle (4-2-1) ran for three yards in the first half. THREE.
Earl Thomas picked up his first fumble recovery in two years, ran it in for a touchdown — then hugged the sideline official for a hilarious unsportsmanlike penalty he was glad to get.
The Seahawks’ offense was again going nowhere behind a new left tackle who was a college basketball player and whose previous football start was in a Pee Wee league. It took a pass by Wilson to mothballed, two-reconstructive-knee-surgeries Paul Richardson, then some razzle-dazzle to get things moving.
A double pass from undrafted rookie wide receiver Tanner McEvoy, a former quarterback at Wisconsin, to rookie running back CJ Prosise, who is more comfortable playing wide receiver, set up the offense’s first touchdown, a 2-yard run by Christine Michael.
On third and goal from 2 for the Saints (3-4) with 12:30 left in the fourth quartter, inside receiver Willie Snead plowed Jeremy Lane 3 yards into the end zone. Outside receiver Brandin Cooks ran a slant behind Snead’s block for New Orleans’ go-ahead touchdown as Lane and the Seahawks’ bench howled in protest.
Then the Seahawks finally got the passing game going against the NFL’s worst pass defense. Wilson drove them from their own 25 to Steven Hauschka’s short field goal, and Seattle trailed 22-20.
Wilson was 22 for 34 passing for 253 yards, no touchdowns and one interception — just his second pick in 215 throws this season.
Sherman’s holding penalty on third down extended New Orleans’ next drive into Seahawks territory. Sherman was hopping mad, but the Saints got the field goal to take a 25-20 lead.
With no timeouts on third down near midfield, Wilson fired a dart in stride to slanting Doug Baldwin. His run to the 19 set up the Seahawks with 15 seconds to go. Wilson’s dump off pass to Prosise to the 10 didn’t leave much time — 2 seconds — for the final play, to Kearse.
New Orleans had eight plays inside the Seahawks’ 5-yard line in the game’s first 41 minutes. Seattle stopped the Saints on seven of them. Sherman and Frank Clark slamming into running back Tim Hightower from the 2, an incomplete pass, and tackle Ahtyba Rubin blasting through a block and dumping Hightower for a 2-yard loss on third down forced a short Saints field goal late in the third quarter and preserved Seattle’s lead, 17-16.
But only temporarily.
The first half half was a repeat of last week’s epic, 95-play overtime tie at Arizona: The Seahawks defense was on the field for 21 of this game's 29 minutes. The Saints’ offense ran 41 of Sunday’s first 54 plays. At that point, Seattle’s defense had been on the field for 75 of the 104 minutes the team had played the last two games.
Yet the Seahawks still led.
It took five tries from inside Seattle’s 5-yard line before the Saints scored a touchdown on Brees’ reach across the goal line from a half-yard out. The first touchdown allowed by Seattle’s defense in 120 minutes of game time, back to the third quarter of the win over Atlanta Oct. 16, got the Saints within 14-13.
The Saints calling a time out on defense early in Seattle’s ensuing drive helped the Seahawks move improbaby into field-goal position at the end of the half. Wilson’s completion on third down to Doug Baldwin then on a deep sideline route to Jermaine Kearse to the Saints 44 plus a quick out to Kearse out of bounds with 1 second left resulted in Steven Hauschka coming on for a 56-yard field-goal try. But holder Jon Ryan dropped the snap from rookie Nolan Frese. Hauschka, who was making 59-yarders with yards to spare pregame inside the dome, never got the chance to increase Seattle’s lead. So it stayed 14-13 into the third quarter.
