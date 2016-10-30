Richard Sherman discusses 'egregious' Seahawks-Saints officiating

Cornerback Richard Sherman grabbed Saints coach Sean Payton on the field immediately after the final play and talked to him. Sherman got picked illegally -- but not called -- on a key Saints first-down conversion late. Then Sherman picked all on the league needing to “make sure they keep an impact on and control of the game” through its officiating. Sherman called the officiating of Sunday’s game by referee Ed Houchuli’s crew “egregious.”