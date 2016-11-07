Seahawks 31, Bills 25: Oh, so this is what superstar Jimmy Graham looks like

So this is what Jimmy Graham looks like in superstar mode.
It took 1 1/2 seasons, a debut year cut short by a major knee injury, a nine-month recovery from tricky surgery and seven-plus games of this season. But Russell Wilson showed Monday night he now, finally trusts the Seahawks’ $40 million tight end they got in a trade in the spring of 2015. Trusts him enough to throw the ball to him in traffic. In the red zone.
Anywhere.
Graham made two one-handed catches with Buffalo defenders hanging on him, six catches on six targets for 94 yards. In between he completed one, Olympic-like leap over defensive back Stephon Gilmore before landing on his feet and running to finish off a 17-yard catch.
And all that, his first two-touchdown game as a Seahawk, was in just the first half of Seattle’s 31-25 breakout win in front of a CenturyLink Field-record crowd of 69,084.
The Seahawks’ defense that had allowed scoring drives of 17, 12 and 13 plays allowed Buffalo to move from its own 40 to the Seattle 23 with no time outs in the final 1:55. That included a third-and-10 completion for 22 yards, then Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner roughing quarterback Tyrod Taylor to the turf for a 15-yard penalty. Wagner and Frank Clark had sacked the Buffalo quarterback to create the third and long. The Bills were on the Seahawks 10 with 69 seconds left.
LeSean McCoy ran for 3 yards on a cutback. After a Seahawks timeout with 1:01 left, Seattle’s K.J. Wright tackled Taylor at the 8 to force third and goal. Cliff Avril then continued his magnificent season by blowing past Buffalo’s Cordy Glenn for a sack of Taylor back to the 15. Avril had 1 1/2 sacks Monday and has nine in eight games.
On fourth down with 30 seconds left, Taylor ran around trying to find a receiver open. By the time Robert Woods broke free, Clark was hitting Taylor and forcing an errant throw nearer to Seahawk Earl Thomas than to Woods in the middle of the end zone. The pass was incomplete, Thomas and Richard Sherman ran to the railing to celebrating with the roaring fans behind the south end zone — and the Pacific Northwest exhaled.
The seesaw night was complete with Sherman ending a first-half interception return by woofing at Buffalo coach Rex Ryan on the Bills sideline.
...and a shirtless, well-sauced man running through the end zone then getting tackled by stadium security.
It ended weeks of fretting over the Seahawks’ offense’s lack of productivity — but raised new concerns about the defense.
Seattle allowed scoring drives of 17, 13 and 12 plays. It allowed scoring marches of 15, 15 and 12 plays in its previous three games, a win, a loss and a tie.
But, ah, the offense!
The Seahawks had scored one touchdown over 23 drives in their previous nine quarters coming in, including just one in four quarters against the league’s most scored-upon defense at New Orleans the previous week.
Monday, the Seahawks scored four touchdowns in their first five drives. Wilson finished 20 for 26 passing for 282 yards and two touchdowns. He also ran for Seattle’s first score.
That’s how Seattle overcame a defense that had allowed points on 9 consecutive drives. Buffalo scored off a blocked punt, a 17-play, 10-minute drive and a 12-play drive in the first half. And overcame a running game that remained stalled, netting just 31 yards by the time the Seahawks had 31 points, 5 minutes into the fourth quarter.
Sixteen of those yards rushing came from wide receiver Tyler Lockett (13 on an end-around) and Wilson (3 yards on a read-option keeper that tied the score at 7 early).
Lockett’s and Wilson’s runs showed they are farther back from their sprained knees than they’d been since they were injured on on Sept. 18 and Sept. 25, respectively.
The Seahawks (5-2-1) moved two games ahead of Arizona atop the NFC West, and into second in the conference behind Dallas (7-1) at the halfway point of the regular season.
Seattle won for the 11th consecutive time on Monday night, the second-longest such streak in NFL history — the series began in 1970 — behind the Raiders’ 14 in a row. The Seahawks are now 16-3-1 in primetime games under coach Pete Carroll.
Buffalo cut Seattle’s 11-point halftime lead to 28-25 with 14 minutes left after a 13-play drive ended with Mike Gillislee’s 1-yard touchdown run.
Seattle answered — with more passing by Wilson, to Jermaine Kearse and Paul Richardson — to get into position for Steven Hauschka’s 49-yard field goal just over the crossbar. That made it 31-25 with 10 minutes left.
Buffalo startled the Seahawks and the rowdy, day-long-fueled home crowd by blocking Jon Ryan’s punt on the game’s fourth play. Quarterback Tyrod Taylor’s ensuing 3-yard run put the home team behind before most had could get off the mess that is Interstate 5 in downtown Seattle at 5:30 p.m. on a weekday.
After Wilson’s TD run tied it, Buffalo trucked on its 17-play, 10-minute drive that culminated in Taylor’s 5-yard touchdown pass to Justin Hunter. That gave the Bills a 14-7 lead. That was the longest drive by plays for a score against Seattle in five years; Philadelphia marched 17 plays and 10:13 to a TD on Dec. 1, 2011.
Then Graham took over with as thrilling a display of athleticism as Seattle has seen on any field or court in years.
His first touchdown catch, using the crook of his right arm while Buffalo’s Robert Blanton was holding his left arm down the right side of the end zone, started the Seahawks’ 21-point second quarter. How sure was Graham that play would be a 17-yard score? Graham was so anxious to run that out-and-up right he almost took off on it before the snap.
His second one-hander came with 1 minute left in the half. He ran to the back line of the end zone, well-covered again. Wilson threw it to him anyway, again. The 6-foot-7, former college basketball power forward was all that and more again. With Bills conerback Nickell Robey-Coleman holding down Graham’s left arm this time, he reached up and across with his right paw to pull in the pass just before Blanton arrived to hit him.
Seattle, despite its faults, led 28-17. And Graham had his second leaping, thunderous spike of the ball in the end zone of the half.
