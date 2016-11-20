Seahawks 26, Eagles 15: Healthy? Oh, yeah. Now Russell Wilson even catching TD passes

SEATTLE Give him healed legs, a healed throwing arm, and it seems only one question remains.
What CAN’T Russell Wilson do?
The Seahawks’ franchise quarterback made more franchise history on Sunday. He became the first QB in team history to catch a touchdown pass, an exquisitely placed one placed on his shoulder by No. 1 wide receiver Doug Baldwin.
Baldwin to Wilson?— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2016
BALDWIN TO WILSON!@DangeRussWilson hauls in the TD catch! #PHIvsSEA https://t.co/dvj3mICaqv
Wilson also threw a touchdown pass no one else in the league would, one of his signature, improvisation ones to Jimmy Graham. Seattle’s defense sacked, smacked and tracked Philadelphia rookie quarterback Carson Wentz. And the Seahawks overcame an avalanche of potentially key injuries to beat the Eagles 26-15 before a roaring, record crowd of 69,190 at CenturyLink Field.
As for his day job after becoming only the fourth NFL quarterback to catch a TD pass since 2008, Wilson completed 18 of 31 throws for 272 yards and one touchdown. More important than the numbers, for the second consecutive week he moved well -- if not completely like his pre-injury self -- in the pocket and scrambling. He’s showing his sprained ankle and knee of September, October into November is becoming more of his past than present.
Seattle (7-2-1) won its third consecutive game and moved three games ahead of defending division-champion Arizona and 3 1/2 games up on Los Angeles with six weeks left in the regular season. The Seahawks also strengthened their hold on the second-best record in the NFC, a game and a half behind Dallas.
But this win didn’t come without a price.
Three-time All-Pro free safety Earl Thomas pulled up and grabbed his left hamstring while in double coverage with Richard Sherman on Sherman’s interception of Wentz in the third quarter. Special-teams player Steven Terrell replaced him the rest of the game.
Running back C.J. Prosise romped 72 yards on his second carry Sunday for a touchdown, continuing his emergence from his first career start last week at New England. But the rookie third-round draft choice left on the last drive of the first half with a shoulder injury. He didn’t play after that.
Thomas Rawls, playing for the first time since he cracked his fibula Sept. 18, took the lead-back role from Prosise and gained *57 yards on *14 carries.
At the end of one catch in the third quarter, he lowered his shoulder and plowed through the Eagles defender for a 9-yard gain. It was exactly the physicality he brought the running game last season as an undrafted rookie -- and that Christine Michael lacked before Seattle waived him last week.
Starting cornerback DeShawn Shead injured his hamstring in the first half and didn’t return. Usual nickel back Jeremy Lane replaced him, and special-teams mainstay Neiko Thorpe became the nickel, fifth defensive back.
Undrafted rookie college basketball player George Fant made his fourth consecutive start at left tackle. He left for part of the first half with a shoulder injury but returned. Rookie draft choice Rees Odhiambo replaced him -- not veterans Bradley Sowell and J’Marcus Webb. They were tellingly inactive.
As for those who played on ... middle linebacker Bobby Wagner continued his season of lightning blitzes while getting a sack, a quarterback hit, two tackles for losses and 14 tackles in all. Kam Chancellor had his third big play in a game and a half with an interception of Wentz late in the first half, when the Eagles seemed to be driving to make a 16-7 game close. End Cliff Avril had his 10th sack of the season and forced fumble to ruin an Eagles drive -- and any hopes of rallying -- in the third quarter.
But Wilson shined brightest.
After the Eagles took a 7-6 lead on Wentz’s 4-yard touchdown pass to Zach Ertz early in the second quarter, Wilson then made a play only he can make. He rolled left, ran up toward the line as if trying to rush for the first down, then contorted his right arm back across his body. His throw on the run to late-breaking Graham and then Graham’s spin away from a defender inside for a 35-yard catch and run put the Seahawks ahead to stay, 13-7.
Oh my, @DangeRussWilson.— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2016
SOMEHOW...he finds @TheJimmyGraham.@Seahawks TD! #PHIvsSEA https://t.co/wiCowWPiAQ
The Seahawks used a return to the run and what they call “explosive” plays to open the lead to 26-7 by early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had a 44-yard pass down the right slot to Baldwin, He had a 30-yard connection across the field to Tyler Lockett. Rawls had an 18-yard run. And the offense that couldn’t get out of its own way in a 6-6 overtime tie at Arizona a month ago and the 9-3 loss at the Rams in mid-September gained a season-high 439 yards.
That’s 859 yards in the last two games for Seattle, just as Wilson is as healthy as he’s been since the first half of the opening game. What a coincidence.
Right tackle Garry Gilliam, a critics’ target all season, created Seattle’s first score. While Prosise took his second handoff of the day, Gilliam collapsed Eagles stud defensive tackle Fletcher Cox down inside. Prosise made one cut to the outside right behind that block and outran everyone to the outside for the 72-yard touchdown. The Seahawks led 6-0, after the Eagles blocked Steven Hauschka’s extra point.
PROSISE!— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2016
72 yards to the HOUSE. #PHIvsSEA https://t.co/v415WXAJ2O
The Seahawks play next Sunday at Tampa Bay. Pro Bowl defensive end Michael Bennett, a former Buccanneer, vows to play in that game three weeks after arthroscopic knee surgery.
Comments