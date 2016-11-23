Seahawks Insider Blog

Darrell Bevell jokes about what Doug Baldwin’s signal to him on sidelines was all about

RENTON It’s all good between Doug Baldwin and his play caller. Thanks for asking.

That was the gist of the Seahawks’ top wide receiver’s and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell’s playful responses to a popular sideshow to last weekend’s win over Philadelphia: Baldwin breaking the huddle and flipping off Bevell on Seattle’s sideline after the receiver heard the play call for Baldwin to throw back to quarterback Russell Wilson for a touchdown.

Baldwin admitted following Sunday’s game his tall digit was because he wants to catch red-zone targets. He didn’t become a $46 million receiver after co-leading the NFL with a team-record 14 TD receptions last season by throwing the ball down there.

After Baldwin did that, he was begging me to ask the coach about getting the bird.

“Doug and I have a great relationship, first and foremost,” Bevell said, doing well to keep a semi-straight face following Wednesday’s practice for Sunday’s game at Tampa Bay. “I think Doug in his excitement, when he heard the play called in the huddle and knowing that he was going to get an opportunity to make Seahawk history, he was really excited and he wanted to tell ‘Bev' that he was number one.

“And he just messed up a little bit there.

“If I could inspire him to make that perfect pass, then I'll go ahead and take it.”

