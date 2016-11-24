Justin Britt’s new ankle injury at center of Seahawks’ multiple injury concerns

RENTON The Seahawks’ injury concerns now include their most surprisingly consistent offensive lineman.
Converted starting center Justin Britt missed his second consecutive practice on Thanksgiving Day with what the team is listing as a new ankle injury. Coach Pete Carroll and line coach Tom Cable did not mention Britt’s injury Wednesday before or after the closed practice that day.
Britt’s status for the Seahawks (7-2-1) in their Sunday game at Tampa Bay (5-5) is iffy, to say the least. Carroll is scheduled to speak to the media again on Friday following practice, just before the team boards its plane for Florida and Sunday’s game.
Safety Earl Thomas and cornerback DeShawn Shead missed practice again with a strained hamstring. They remain unlikely to play against the Buccaneers; that would end Thomas’ streak of 106 consecutive regular-season starts to begin his career, a Seattle record for a defensive player.
Thomas’ fellow three-time All-Pro defensive back, Richard Sherman, was back at practice after one day off to rest his ankle.
#Seahawks practice report: Richard Sherman full go after rest day, Britt a new concern (ankle), Thomas, Shead still out. Happy Thanksgiving pic.twitter.com/srYJVtzOq1— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) November 24, 2016
Of the 10 who missed practice Thursday, all but Britt were expected.
Britt has been a huge plus anchoring the line in his third position in three seasons in the NFL with the Seahawks. The starting right tackle as a rookie second-round pick in 2014 and left guard in his second season last year moved to center this past offseason. He’s been the starter since day one of the preseason, and has earned raves from Carroll and Cable for his blocking, his knowledge of the entire line and intelligence on protection calls.
Rookie seventh-round draft choice Joey Hunt would be the Seahawks’ center against Tampa Bay if Britt can’t play.
WILSON’S REASONING FOR OFF-BALANCE THROWS
Quarterback Russell Wilson explained what he thinks is the reason he’s so accurate on wild, off-balance throws across his body like the one he threw last weekend near the line of scrimmage on a scramble to Jimmy Graham for a touchdown in the win over Philadelphia.
It’s from being a former college and minor-league second baseman.
