Seahawks 40, Panthers 7: Lockett, Rawls return with zip, but Thomas’ broken leg bone zaps

SEATTLE It was, undeniably, the worst great game in Seahawks history.
Tyler Lockett zoomed into dominance in the offense and kick-return game for the first time this season after a long battle through a September knee sprain. He took off on a 75-yard fly sweep to put Seattle up 30-7 on stunned Carolina one play into the third quarter.
Thomas Rawls showed the decisive cuts and spin moves while barreling like a runaway dump truck for 103 yards and his first game with two touchdowns rushing of his career. And that was all before halftime of the Seahawks’ 40-7 victory over the Panthers, a rematch of Carolina’s playoff win last January on a cold Sunday night in more ways than one at CenturyLink Field.
How long does it take a to get to the end zone?— NFL Canada (@NFLCanada) December 5, 2016
12 seconds. #CARvsSEA #WeAre12 https://t.co/CICbI9CjaT
With retired running back and locker-room hero Marshawn Lynch watching from the warming bench wearing a neon-orange parka on a 35-degree night, the Seahawks (8-3-1) won for the fourth time in five games -- and looked as awesome offensively as they had looked awful the week before in losing 14-5 at Tampa Bay. The league’s 27th-ranked rushing offense coming in romped for 240 yards, and Seattle out-gained Carolina (4-8) 534-271 en route to its most points since the Super Bowl 48 rout of Denver.
The Seahawks maintained their three-game lead over Arizona atop the NFC West heading into next weekend’s game at Green Bay. And they kept their place as the No. 2 seed in the conference. Four games remain in the regular season.
But Earl Thomas apparently will not play in any of them.
One quarter into his return from missing his first career game out of 119 last week with a strained hamstring, Seattle’s three-time All-Pro safety got what his team confirmed fracture in his left leg below the knee. That was the result of a leg-on-leg smash from teammate Kam Chancellor as they went for a possible interception of Cam Newton early in the second quarter.
Thomas sprinted left from the middle of the field, leaped and appeared to be able to secure an interception near the Seattle 15 when Chancellor, also going for the ball, had his leg slam into Thomas’. Thomas got up briefly grabbing his left leg, then crumpled back to the turf while medical personnel ran to him off the Seahawks’ sideline.
He eventually left the field on the back of a cart into the tunnel opposite the Seahawks’ locker room, where CenturyLink Field’s X-ray facilities are located.
NBC reported Thomas left the stadium’s X-ray room on crutches.
Yet Thomas took an almost unprecedented step from there. He went on his Twitter account and posted, during the first half: “This game has been so good to me no regrets.. A lot is running through my mind including retirement thanks for all the prayers.”
An NFL player never writes such commentaries on mortality and vulnerability while game in which he is injured is still not even half over. And not because the league’s policies prohibit players from posted on social media during games.
This game has been so good to me no regrets.. A lot is running through my mind including retirement thanks for all the prayers.— Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) December 5, 2016
Thomas’ words were remarkable. And chilling.
On the first play after Thomas’ injury, Carolina’s Cam Newton targeted his replacement at free safety, Steven Terrell. Wide receiver Ted Ginn got behind linebacker Bobby Wagner 55 yards down field. He also got behind strong safety Kam Chancellor and the late-arriving Terrell into the end zone for a 55-yard touchdown pass. That cut Seattle’s lead to 10-7 with 4 minutes gone the second quarter.
The Seahawks’ offense soared from there behind Rawls and Lockett.
Newton did not start the game. Backup Derek Anderson did instead -- and threw an interception tipped to Seahawks strongside linebacker Mike Morgan. He was playing his first game in 2 1/2 months, after a sports-hernia surgery and eight weeks on injured reserve. Morgan returned the interception to the Carolina 8. Steven Hauschka’s field goal put Seattle ahead 3-0 just 94 seconds in.
Charlotte’s WBTV television reported, from an unnamed source, the Panthers benched Newton because the 2015 NFL most valuable player “violated the team’s dress code by not wearing a tie.”
Rawls showed he is back to rushing-game catalyst following a broken ankle 12 months ago and cracked fibula in mid-September. In the third game of his return he romped. He spun. He ran 8 yards for the Seahawks’ first touchdown and a 10-0 lead 8 minutes into the game.
And he trucked -- past five Panthers on 45-yard touchdown run. That put Seattle up 17-7 two plays after Newton’s touchdown pass.
Lockett sparked that answer with a 46-yard return of the Panthers’ kickoff.
Rawls 103 yards in the opening half were his most since his 209-yard domination of San Francisco on Nov. 22, 2015, as Seattle’s breakout undrafted rookie.
The Seahawks had 200 yards of offense 6 minutes into the second quarter. It took until 4 minutes were left in the game last week at Tampa Bay for Seattle to amass that many yards.
Two more field goals by Hauschka gave Seattle a 23-7 lead at halftime. Seattle’s 309 yards by the break were the most in a half for the offense this season. It was 64 yards more than it had in Tampa the previous week.
Rawls left during the first half to get tested for a concussion but returned to the game in the third quarter.
Meanwhile, Lockett flew past Panthers and everyone else in the stadium, even past teammates’ blocks. His 75-yard touchdown around right end off of motion from wide left into a fly sweep around right end on the first play after halftime made it 30-7.
With all the running, Russell Wilson didn’t need a touchdown pass. He got one with 11 minutes left, a 1-yard flip into the back, left corner of the end zone to Jimmy Graham that increased the Seahawks’ lead to 37-7. That was after the tight end’s third-down catch got Seattle to the 1.
Undrafted rookie backup Trevone Boykin entered with 9:28 left. Wilson finished 26 for 36 passing for 277 yards, a touchdown, an interception and passer rating of 92. He also ran three times for 29 yards and continued to look well beyond the sprained knee and ankle that limited him for half of September, all of October and most of November.
Marshawn Lynch on #Seahawks' bench. Shown on big screen. Stadium erupts. Michael Bennett bowing and fanning retired RB w a towel— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 5, 2016
Comments