Official end of Earl Thomas’ season: he’s on IR; S Jeron Johnson, FB Marcel Reece signed

Earl Thomas’ season is officially over. Jeron Johnson is back with the Seahawks. George Farmer is gone. And Marcel Reece has returned to Seattle.
The most significant of the Seahawks’ roster moves Tuesday was the most expected: The team put Thomas on injured reserve two days after the three-time All-Pro free safety broke his tibia trying to intercept a pass during Seattle’s 40-7 win over Carolina.
They replaced his roster spot by signing Johnson, a 28-year-old free-agent safety who played for the Seahawks from 2011-14. He was a cornerback and safety for Seattle, then a strong safety and free safety in 2015 for Washington. The Kansas City Chiefs released him this preseason. Since then he’s had tryouts with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Johnson seemed happy with the reunion.
December 6, 2016
He could become an option for life after Thomas at free safety. But still expect Steven Terrell to start there on Sunday at Green Bay. The Seahawks need to see what kind of playing shape Johnson may be close to being, and Terrell started two weeks ago when Thomas missed the first game of his career at Tampa Bay because of a strained hamstring.
The Seahawks also signed Reece, 31, a former Washington Huskies receiver who entered the NFL undrafted in 2008. He became a Pro Bowl fullback with the Oakland Raiders in 2012, ‘13 and ‘14. Oakland released him after he played in 15 games for the Raiders last season, and he’s been a free agent since then.
Seattle’s usual fullback Will Tukuafu is going through the league’s concussion protocol after leaving the win over Carolina last weekend after playing three snaps.
Farmer was with the Seahawks in training camp, then the team re-signed him last month to its practice squad. When rookie running back C.J. Prosise broke his shoulder blade last month Seattle signed Farmer to the active roster to fill Prosise’s role third-down, pass-catching back. He had one catch and one run in two games.
The Seahawks also made two practice-squad moves: They signed defensive tackle Shaneil Jenkins and released former Washington Huskies wide receiver Kevin Smith again.
