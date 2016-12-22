Carroll surprised at Richard Sherman; says any discipline has happened, will remain internal

RENTON Add Pete Carroll to the list of folks surprised at Richard Sherman this past week.
But any discipline the Seahawks coach may or may not feel is warranted against the All-Pro cornerback for his sideline screaming at coaches over the offense’s play calling during last week’s win over Los Angeles, or for Sherman threatening a local reporter that he could have his credential revoked during a press conference on Tuesday, has already happened.
It will remain in-house.
That is what Carroll said following Thursday’s final full practice before the NFC West champions (9-4-1) host eliminated Arizona (5-8-1) on Saturday.
“I was a little surprised,” Carroll said. “I just think -- like he said -- you guys got after him pretty good and got after him a little bit, and got to him a little bit, and didn’t really, maybe, get everything out that he wanted to get out in the way he wanted to. We’ve been together now throughout the week to make sure that everything’s in the right place for us. We are fine here.”
When I asked Carroll if this was a discipline issue, if he felt the need to discipline Sherman -- some speculation has been Sherman should not start Saturday’s game -- the coach said: “We are done with it right now. Whatever we do, we do inside, internally.
“And it’s been taken care of.”
Sherman has started 96 consecutive regular-season and playoff games dating to Oct. 30, 2011, when he took over at left cornerback in the seventh game of his rookie season.
Sherman made his bad look during the Rams game -- screaming at Carroll and offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell for calling a pass play from the 1-yard line -- worse days after the game. He went after Seattle’s 710-AM radio host Jim Moore during a press conference Tuesday, after Moore had asked Sherman why he felt qualified to challenge offensive coaches about play calling.
“Let me guess, you have a better play call? Let me guess, you have better experience?” Sherman said to Moore.
As Sherman exited the podium from his Tuesday press conference, he scolded the radio host.
“You don’t want to go there... I will ruin your career,” Sherman said, adding he could have Moore’s credential to cover the team revoked.
Thursday, Carroll said: “I was really proud of Jim Moore, the way he expressed it (that it isn’t a story), and put it out there.
“These are learning experiences. These are opportunities. We don’t do everything right all the time. We make mistakes, and we go too far. We have to correct. And that’s what we are doing around here.”
Asked if it was important that Sherman showed regret or say “sorry” about his actions and words, Carroll said: “I thought he would. I thought he would more than he did.”
As for real football...
The practice report for Thursday’s light workout showed defensive end Michael Bennett and punter Jon Ryan were back to full participants. Carroll said Bennett is good to start Saturday. Ryan was on his way to a post-practice check with a doctor in an attempt to get cleared to play against the Cardinals.
