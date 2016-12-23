Seahawks Insider Blog

December 23, 2016 2:37 PM

Concussion can’t keep American Ninja Warrior punter Jon Ryan down; he’ll play vs. Arizona

RENTON Not a broken nose, not even a concussion can keep Jon Ryan from playing on.

The Seahawks on Friday released their injury report for Saturday’s game against Arizona. It did not include their American Ninja Warrior punter, after he had been limited in practice Tuesday while in the league’s concussion protocol.

Coach Pete Carroll said Thursday Ryan was scheduled to meet with a doctor following practice to get cleared for Saturday’s game. The fact he was not on Friday’s list -- and that Seattle did not sign a replacement punter by Friday afternoon, the deadline for players to be an active roster to be able to play the next day -- means Ryan got cleared to play in the NFC West champions’ final home game of the regular season.

Also Friday, the already decimated and eliminated Cardinals (5-8-1) placed star free safety Tyrann Mathieu on injured reserve. He missed five games with a shoulder injury from which he tried to return last weekend in Arizona’s 48-41 loss to New Orleans. He’s controlled the middle of the field in many previous Seahawks-Cardinals games.

Ryan got his concussion Dec. 15 when he took off running with the ball up the middle of the field out of punt formation late in the win over Los Angeles. He ran for 26 yards before bobbling the ball then getting smacked on the side of the helmet by the helmet of Rams cornerback Troy Hill.

Carroll said following the game Ryan was “pretty loopy” before he went to a hospital that night.

Ryan broke his nose while carrying the ball out of punt formation last January in the frigid NFC wild-card playoff game at Minnesota. Yes, he punted the following weekend in the divisional playoff at Carolina.

He is Canadian, after all.

