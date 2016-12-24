Seahawks vs. Arizona - Dec. 24, 2016

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, center, is held back by Arizona Cardinals defensive end Calais Campbell (93) while retaining the ball on a touchdown-attempt in the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Seattle Seahawks' Doug Baldwin runs in for a touchdown on a pass reception as Arizona Cardinals' Brandon Williams (26) and Justin Bethel (28) follow in the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson (31) scores his second one-yard run touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP Photo
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) passes to wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, right, during the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Seattle. The Cardinals won 34-31.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Arizona Cardinals kicker Chandler Catanzaro (7) reacts as teammates cheer after he kicked a winning field goal on the final play against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Seattle Seahawks kicker Steven Hauschka (4) and middle linebacker Bobby Wagner (54) walk off the field after the Seahawks lost 34-31 to the Arizona Cardinals in an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Seattle..
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Chandler Catanzaro, pateador de los Cardinals de Arizona, convierte un gol de campo en la última jugada del encuentro ante los Seahawks de Seattle, el sábado 24 de diciembre de 2016
Ted S. Warren
AP Foto
Seattle Seahawks' Ahtyba Rubin, left, and Bobby Wagner tackle Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson on a carry by Johnson in the second half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer (3) drops back in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Arizona Cardinals' Chandler Jones (55) joins in as Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is sacked in the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP Photo
Seattle Seahawks' Marcel Reece (44) fumbles as Arizona Cardinals' Calais Campbell (93) prepares to grab the ball in the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP Photo
Seattle Seahawks' Tyler Lockett, right, tumbles to the turf and injures his right left as Arizona Cardinals' Brandon Williams tackles him in the first half of an NFL football game, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Arizona Cardinals' David Johnson (31) carries after a handoff from quarterback Carson Palmer (3) in the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, in Seattle.
John Froschauer
AP Photo