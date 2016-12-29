Michael Bennett says he’s done sack dancing; wife is tired of him getting fined for it

RENTON From two pumps to three pumps to ... no pumps.
Michael Bennett’s done hip thrusting and sack dancing. For now, anyway.
Wearing a T-shirt on Wednesday with him in his sack dance and the words “Two Pumps Only,” the Seahawks’ Pro Bowl defensive end showed he’s been married more than a day or three as he described why he’s finishing dancing on the field.
“I don’t have any clarity (on what the NFL’s rules on for celebrations). I just know that they take a lot of money from me,” Bennett said. “So my wife told me to stop dancing.
“I’m done with that for a little bit.”
Actually, Bennett does have clarity on what seems to be the league’s rationale for celebrations. He stated it succinctly and memorably last week: “Two pumps gets you a baby. Three pumps gets you a fine.”
Last week the league fined Bennett $12,451 for that comical, three-pump sack dance during the Dec. 15 win over Los Angeles.
That renewed Bennett and the Seahawks’ history with laughing over this Key and Peele comedy skit over hip thrusts and NFL penalties.
Bennett shared a sack with teammate Jarran Reed on the opening drive of Seattle’s home loss to Arizona on Christmas Day. After the play Bennett simply jumped and stomped onto the turf, then yelled.
Simpler. And more palatable to both his wife and his wallet.
Is that his new sack dance for Sunday’s regular-season finale at the San Francisco 49ers and next month’s playoffs his NFC West-champion Seahawks are in? Or what’s it going to be, to keep from getting fined?
“I don’t know. I don’t know what I’m going to do yet,” Bennett said. “It has to be spontaneous.”
And not involve hip thrusts. At least not more than two of them, anyway.
Bennett is selling his shirt he wore to Wednesday’s press conference on his website, blacksanta72.com. Of course he is.
You too can own a Michael Bennett sack-dance #TwoPumpsOnly shirt. Just $55 at--you know where-- https://t.co/XO1HurSu8d. Of course #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/BPv6vNZPa3— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) December 29, 2016
