Seahawks 26, Lions 6: Rawls romps, Richardson grabs, Seahawks restore themselves in playoffs

The Seahawks’ playoff run has begun.
And we do mean RUN.
Thomas Rawls picked a decent time to rejoin the Seahawks season — with it on the line.
Set back by three injuries in 12-plus months, Rawls romped for a season-high and Seahawks’ playoff-record 161 yards — more than even the great Marshawn Lynch ever did in all his wondrous, postseason romps. That, Seattle’s in-their-face defense and multiple dropped passes and personal fouls by the Lions sent the Seahawks to a 26-6 victory Saturday night in the NFC wild-card playoffs at roaring CenturyLink Field.
Rawls’ 4-yard touchdown run and a mind-boggling catch by Paul Richardson with one hand from behind an interfering defender’s back on fourth down in the first half were all the Seahawks (11-5-1) needed. The NFC West champions still haven’t lost a home playoff game since 2004. Now they head to Atlanta for a divisional-round game next Saturday at the Falcons, the champions of the NFC South.
Catch of the year??— NFL Network (@nflnetwork) January 8, 2017
UNREAL. #DETvsSEA https://t.co/yPSLMgYqYW
The catches were all ridiculous for the Seahawks Saturday night. Richardson made three, including a second grab with just his left arm. Doug Baldwin even made a catch with his rear end, in the fourth quarter. That set up his touchdown grab on which he reached out and stole Russell Wilson’s 13-yard pass from Jermaine Kearse, who was running behind him in the back of the end zone.
That made it 26-6 with just under 4 minutes to go. And another Seattle postseason party was on.
Baldwin also had a 42-yard catch set up Rawls’ 4-yard touchdown that made it 19-6 midway through the fourth quarter. He galloped more than he ran behind a plowing block by rookie right guard Germain Ifedi.
Detroit still hasn’t won a playoff game since 1992. How long ago was that? Tom Flores coached the Seahawks through a 2-14 season that year.
Wilson completed 23 of 30 passes for 224 yards, two touchdowns and a passer rating of 119.3. The fifth-year veteran won for the eighth time in 11 postseason starts.
Baldwin had 11 catches on 12 targets for 104 yards and the touchdown. He set the Seahawks’ record with 50 career postseason receptions. He had a catch in his 11th straight playoff game, another Seattle record.
Rawls’ breakout night was almost half his regular-season yardage of 349 yards in nine games. His reemergence after a broken ankle and then cracked fibula is the key to the offense getting balanced, and thus consistent for the tougher playoff games ahead.
Seattle was in the top 4 in the NFL in rushing for years — then slumped to 25th this season with Lynch retired and Rawls hurt, then in neutral.
The Seahawks rushed 38 times for 177 yards on Saturday.
Rawls, a native of Flint, Michigan, had 107 yards before halftime. That already was his most since Nov. 22, 2015, when he romped for 209 yards against San Francisco.
Richardson made wowing catches in the first half. The first bailed out a debatable pair of plays after the Seahawks had run on 11 of their first 12 plays, plowing their way to the Detroit 2 on a first-half drive.
On third down, with still two snaps to run 2 more yards, Wilson tried a play-action pass. He nearly got smacked in the face by Detroit’s free-rushing Kerry Hyder before throwing it nearly into the stands.
On fourth and goal, Wilson dropped deep, looked left, then threw back right to Richardson, whose first two Seahawks seasons ended with a torn knee ligament and a shredded hamstring. Richardson zoomed across the middle of the end zone from left to right. Lions safety Tavon Wilson knew he was beaten and buried his shoulder into Richardson’s chest in an attempt to prevent the touchdown. That failed.
Richardson reached behind Wilson with his left arm while pulling down the Lion’s helmet with his right. He grabbed the ball in his only free, left arm. The most stunning play of Richardson’s three-year NFL career, one of the best catches of Seattle’s season, put the Seahawks ahead 7-0.
You could almost feel the entire franchise and stadium exhale.
The lead became 10-0 thanks to more romping from Rawls, this time to set up Steven Hauschka’s low-but-good field goal from 43 yards late in the second quarter.
Detroit answered with a field goal for the 10-3 halftime score. Seattle nickelback Jeremy Lane let the Lions’ Marvin Jones Jr. race past him down the left sideline for a catch to the Seahawks 34. Matt Prater then kicked a 51 yarder.
