January 14, 2017 12:15 PM

C.J. Prosise inactive for Seahawks in divisional playoff game at Atlanta

ATLANTA C.J. Prosise is officially inactive for the Seahawks’ divisional-playoff game at Atlanta.

The team made that designation 90 minutes before kickoff.

The rookie running back and third-down pass catcher spent the Seahawks’ early pregame drills on the field with teammates running routes and catching passes, doing rapid-fire high steps to get his legs loose.

He was a full participant in Thursday’s practice and practiced all this week for the first time since he broke his scapula during the win over Philadelphia on Nov. 20.

So now the hope is the third-round draft choice could play next weekend if the Seahawks advance to the NFC championship game.

The Seahawks will continue with a rotation of Marcel Reece, J.D. McKissic and perhaps rookie Alex Collins as their third-down backs behind lead runner Thomas Rawls.

Here is the complete list of inactive players for Seattle:

Jenkins got time on the defensive line in the first quarter last week in Seattle’s wild-card playoff win over Detroit. That was because Tony McDaniel missed the game with a concussion. McDaniel is back from that and was to play Saturday at Atlanta.

