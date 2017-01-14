Falcons 36, Seahawks 20: Mammoth KPL penalty on punt, Atlanta's ensuing, 19-point run end season

Of all the stars and keys, all the game planning and counter-strategy, the need to slow down Matt Ryan and the NFL’s top-scoring offense, it was a wrestling takedown on a punt return that changed this Seahawks’ season.
Ultimately ended it, in fact.
The Seahawks started quickly, as they had to. They led 7-0 and 10-7. Then early in the second quarter reserve linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis got stood up just off the line of scrimmage as a Falcons punt was in the air. Pierre-Louis reacted by wrestling the Falcon to the turf. The official saw it, and flagged it.
Meanwhile, the play continued with Devin Hester catching the punt near his own 15. The former Falcon signed this month as Tyler Lockett’s injury fill-in spun away from the first tackler, then raced around everyone to Atlanta 7-yard line. But the foul on Pierre-Louis for holding meant Seattle started the drive at its own 7 instead.
That 86-yard penalty denied Seattle a chance to take a 17-7 lead in the second quarter. Replacement right guard Rees Odhiambi then stepped on Russell Wilson’s foot after a snap, sending the quarterback to the ground in the end zone where he was touched for an Atlanta safety.
By the time Ryan and the Falcons stopped rolling to 19 unanswered points, they had a 19-10 lead at halftime and 26-10 lead after one drive of the third quarter.
The Seahawks never had a chance after that.
Their NFC West-championship season ended in the divisional playoffs for the second January in a row with a 36-20 loss to the soaring Falcons at a Georgia Dome that partied like the building had no tomorrow — which it doesn’t. The Falcons are moving to a new palace next door in 2017.
The Seahawks are going home.
Their loss Saturday — and entire, inconsistent season — may have them reevaluating their blueprint to building themselves. Starting with their offensive line.
Seattle’s season-long issue of poor blocking by the league’s lowest-paid and inexperienced offensive line proved fatal — as much as it appeared all regular season it would. Seattle at times whiffed and blocked no one on running plays, ruining what had been a fast start by Thomas Rawls. Rawls followed his Seahawks playoff-record 161 yards rushing in the wild-card round against Detroit with 34 yards on 11 carries.
Seattle (11-6-1) had 49 yards rushing on its opening, 14-play, 89-yard drive to the game’s first score. Wilson threw 7 yards to Jimmy Graham for the touchdown, and the 8 1/2-minute drive signaled the Seahawks a reversal in their first-half woes of their previous three road games in the divisional playoffs.
But they gained just 22 yards on the ground after that first drive into the fourth quarter, when it was frantic-comeback time. They managed just two field goals in that span, while the Falcons scored on five of their first six possessions to take command.
Another place the Seahawks may look hard this offseason: defensive strategy.
Richard Sherman versus Atlanta’s Julio Jones wasn’t the decisive showdown for Seattle’s defense. Jones, an All-Pro wide receiver the past two seasons, had three catches for 32 yards on four targets for three first downs against the Seahawks’ three-time All-Pro cornerback. Sherman also got called for holding Jones, for a fourth Falcons’ first down against him. But Sherman did not spend the majority of the day man-up on Jones.
What was decisive was how the Seahawks did — more often did not — pressure Ryan’s throwing. To blitz or not to blitz became not a question but conundrum for defensive coordinator Kris Richard.
The Seahawks’ defense did not generate much consistently against Ryan with four down linemen, not enough to affect the game as it needed. When they tried to blitz, Ryan beat it was long catches and runs by backs Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman. Those two combined for seven catches, 102 yards and a touchdown.
When Seattle was down 26-13 late in the third quarter and Atlanta had third and 4, the Seahawks blitzed their linebackers and sent Pro Bowl defensive end Cliff Avril into zone-blitz coverage on Freeman. Freeman sped past Avril for a 53-yard catch and run to set up Atlanta’s field goal and restore its 16-point lead into the fourth quarter.
Wilson tried to rally the Seahawks in the final period, as he did on Jan. 13, 2013, coming back from down 27-7 into the lead in the divisional playoffs here. His scramble-and-pass to Doug Baldwin got Seattle to the Atlanta 30 with 9 minutes left. But on third down after a sack, Wilson threw deep in near desperation while getting nailed. His pass was far beyond rookie running back Alex Collins, and Falcons safety Ricardo Allen intercepted it. His return to the Seahawks 46 with 8 minutes left ended Seattle’s last, faint hope.
Ryan’s perfect touchdown pass to Mohamed Sanu, leaping over Seahawks defensive back Jeremy Lane in the end zone on the Falcons’ ensuing drive, ended the game.
Hester’s 78-yard return of the ensuing kickoff that sailed 9 yards deep in the end zone set up Wilson’s 31-yard touchdown pass to Doug Baldwin on the next play. But that was a merely cosmetic score, because the Falcons recovered Steven Hauschka’s onside kick.
Wilson finished his fifth season as the Seahawks’ franchise QB by completing 16 of 26 passes for 209 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He was sacked three times, and the Falcons hit him six other times. Wilson is now 8-4 in the postseason in his career.
Ryan, who may win the league’s most valuable player award, finished 25 of 36 passing for 334 yards and three touchdowns. The Seahawks sacked him three times in 39 drop backs. He improved to 2-4 in the playoffs.
The Falcons advanced to next weekend’s NFC championship against the winner of Sunday’s other NFC divisional playoff, Green Bay at Dallas.
