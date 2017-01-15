Seahawks players, fans react on social media to playoff loss

The Seattle Seahawks’ season ended Saturday with a 36-20 divisional playoff loss to the Falcons at the Georgia Dome in Atlanta.
Afterward, several players took to social media to say goodbye, express their appreciation for fans or just comment on the end of the team’s latest run.
Quarterback Russell Wilson found perspective with a tribute to his wife Ciara on Instagram.
I will forever win bc I get to come home to you every night. The love of my life. I love you. This past year has been full of so much joy & happiness. From getting Married to having our little one on the way, to your constant endless love. I couldn't be more grateful to have you in my life Mrs. Wilson. You make everyday a perfect day. #ForeverGrateful
Defensive end Cassius Marsh looked to the future.
I'm hurt we fell short of our goal! But I promise you all I'll be back better than ever before. #gohawks— Cassius Marsh (@KingCash_7191) January 15, 2017
And injured free safety Earl Thomas lashed out at Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Tom Brady has the easiest route... put his ass in our division and see what he does!!! #salty!!— Earl Thomas (@Earl_Thomas) January 15, 2017
Here’s a roundup of other reactions from coach Pete Carroll, players and some of the team’s most visible fans:
Man disappointed but will always love my @Seahawks ... #seattlelove ... night yall— DeAndre Yedlin (@yedlinny) January 15, 2017
OK @AtlantaFalcons— Kenny Mayne (@Kenny_Mayne) January 15, 2017
Impressed.
My loss to an Atlantan has one of your food banks benefitting..Good win.
Heck of a job @Seahawks. Showed a lot of heart, thank you for taking all your 12's on a great ride! Will be back at it next season!— Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 15, 2017
Great season @Seahawks. Next year!!!— Duff McKagan (@DuffMcKagan) January 15, 2017
January 15, 2017
Grateful for another year! God is so good! I will never complain!— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) January 15, 2017
The Best is Ahead! #GoHawks
Put my heart on the field. Fought through more adversity this year than ever. That was this season. Next year I will be Legendary. Promise!— Frank Clark (@TheRealFrankC_) January 15, 2017
I swear to you I love every man on this team! Wouldn't want to go to battle with anyone else! #12s love We will be back!— Jeron Johnson (@Jus_Showoff) January 15, 2017
We'll be back #GoHawks #12s— Joey Hunt (@joeyhunt53) January 15, 2017
Prayers for my dawg @dshead24— Mohammed Mo Seisay (@SmooveSeisay) January 15, 2017
Thankful— Justin Britt (@JustinBritt68) January 15, 2017
Love this team! Love this city! #Seahawks Thank you#12s for the tremendous support all season long!!— Garry Gilliam Jr. (@Garry_Gilliam) January 15, 2017
Been a blessing this year.. Excited about what the future holds!!— Justin Britt (@JustinBritt68) January 15, 2017
So tough to finish the season like this. These guys are really special and it was a privilege to be together. Great things are ahead of us!— Pete Carroll (@PeteCarroll) January 15, 2017
I’m grateful for the fight my brothers showed tonight. Tip my hat to the outstanding effort and play of the Falcons.— Doug Baldwin Jr (@DougBaldwinJr) January 15, 2017
All Glory to God #OTTN
Appreciate all the prayers and support! Ready for whatever obstacles come my way. Will let God guide me in the right direction— DeShawn Shead (@dshead24) January 15, 2017
Through it all.. #LOB #GoHawks.. Thankyou #12s for a great year.— Germain Ifedi (@GermainX1) January 15, 2017
Seahawks— DeAndre Elliott (@agentdre0019) January 15, 2017
Blessed to be a @Seahawks #Tobecontinued— Rees odhiambo (@Rees_o71) January 15, 2017
Damn damn damn I guess it be like that sometimes . #Humbling— jeremy lane (@StayingInMyLane) January 15, 2017
No Greater Blessing Than Having Family. We're Proud Of You @Dangerusswilson pic.twitter.com/Ocp31CuK1Z— Ciara (@ciara) January 15, 2017
Damn not the way I wanted to end my #rookiecampaign but I'm thankful and blessed for this year.! Let's get to work for next year!! #gohawks— DeAndre Elliott (@agentdre0019) January 15, 2017
January 15, 2017
Thank you Lord for blessing me with a new day!— Jeron Johnson (@Jus_Showoff) January 15, 2017
Thank you to all my teammates, coaches and the 12s for helping me make it back from this devastating knee injury. We will be back #LOB #12 pic.twitter.com/m1bY0pHVc0— Jimmy Graham (@TheJimmyGraham) January 15, 2017
Amazing support from the #12s when we landed last night! The ATL fans weren't nearly as loud (in a dome) as you guys are! @Seahawks— Tyler Ott (@tylerott82) January 15, 2017
