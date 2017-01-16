Carroll to 710 AM: Richard Sherman played through significant knee injury

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll told Seattle’s 710-AM radio Pro Bowl cornerback Richard Sherman played the latter part of the season with a significant knee injury.
Carroll told the team’s flagship station in his final weekly coach’s show on Monday morning Sherman played through an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee and that it affected him, weighed on him.
The team listed on its daily practice report over the final month-plus Sherman missing practice, usually once a week on a Thursday, with a the reason it designated as “NIR”: Not injury related. Sherman did not miss a game.
That could put the team under scrutiny from the NFL.
Before the 2016 season began the league sent to each of its 32 teams a reminder of its policies on official injury reports. In it is this subsection for practice reports:
From NFL's official injury-report policy, re: #Seahawks, Carroll saying Richard Sherman had significant MCL injury https://t.co/fLSLp5gQKh pic.twitter.com/25pPhSACRF— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 16, 2017
There are precedents for the league fining teams for not disclosing injuries, particularly to star players. In 2009 the NFL fined the New York Jets $125,000 for not reporting an injury to quarterback Brett Favre, for instance.
Carroll is due to talk to the Seattle-area media in his final weekly press conference at noon Monday. The Seahawks’ season ended on Saturday with a loss at Atlanta, 36-20, in the NFC divisional playoffs.
