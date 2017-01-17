K.J. Wright makes first Pro Bowl, Jimmy Graham his fourth, as injury replacements

K.J. Wright and his Seahawks’ teammates have been waiting for years for the overlooked outside linebacker to get national recognition.
They got some of what they’ve been looking for on Tuesday.
Wright is going to his first Pro Bowl.
The league and team announced Wright has gone from alternate for this month’s all-star game to participant. He will replace Washington linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, who won’t play because of an injury.
Wright, who just finished his sixth season in the NFL with Seattle, was stoked.
I always wanted to be a part of this! Thanks to everyone that voted! RT @seahawksPR: congrats @KJ_WRIGHT34 #gohawks pic.twitter.com/BWM1cZOXq6— KJ (@KJ_WRIGHT34) January 17, 2017
The Seahawks got a sixth Pro Bowl player for this season when tight end Jimmy Graham also became a injury replacement for the game. He will take the place of injured Washington tight end Jordan Reed. This will be the fourth Pro Bowl for Graham in his six NFL seasons, the last two with Seattle. His other Pro Bowls were in 2011, ‘13 and ‘14 when he was with the New Orleans Saints.
Wright and Graham will join cornerback Richard Sherman, middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and defensive ends Michael Bennett and Cliff Avril in this Pro Bowl. It is January 29 in Orlando, Florida, on the Sunday between this weekend’s conference-title games and Super Bowl 51.
