Bellarmine Prep’s Michael Rector has chip on shoulder entering NFL--thanks to Seahawks’ Doug Baldwin

INDIANAPOLIS Michael Rector’s path to this NFL combine has taken him from Gig Harbor to Tacoma, to attend Bellarmine Prep. Then to Stanford.

And now to the Seahawks -- to connect with a fellow former Stanford receiver, at least.

Rector said Friday here at the league’s annual scouting summit he has been talking to Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin about how to best prepare himself for entry into the NFL.

Rector is an under-the-radar prospect here; he was at a side table in a corner of a large room inside the Indiana Convention Center talking to three folks while the top dozen or so receivers here got podiums from which to speak to the media on Friday. Yet Rector already has a big head start over what Baldwin had coming out of Stanford in 2011. Baldwin didn’t even get invited by the league to the combine. Now he’s gone from undrafted to Seattle’s record-setting, Pro Bowl wide receiver one season into a $46 million contract extension.