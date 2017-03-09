Michael Bennett will donate 2017 endorsement money to help rebuild minority communities

Michael Bennett is continuing his activism -- with his checkbook.
The Seahawks’ Pro Bowl defensive end announced on his Instagram account Thursday he will donate all of his endorsement money to help rebuild minority communities and help women of color.
The husband and a father to three daughters said he was inspired to do so by Chance the Rapper this week announcing he was donating $1 million to Chicago’s inner-city schools for arts and after-school programs.
"I was inspired by Chance The Rapper to ‘think bigger’ when he pledged one million dollars to Chicago kids and their school system. So, I’ll be joining him by investing in the future of our youth. The system is failing our kids, and it will be up to the community and our leaders to help keep the hope alive by focusing on improving our education system and the future of our kids. Any company that decides to invest in me, just know that you’ll be investing in opportunities and providing inspiration for these families- many who feel unnoticed or go unmentioned. I have decided to donate all of my endorsement money in 2017 to help rebuild minority communities through s.t.e.a.m programs, as well as initiatives that directly affect women of color in hopes that we can create more opportunities for our youth and build a brighter future. In addition, 50% of the proceeds from my jersey sales this year will go to programs and initiatives to support inner-city garden projects, as it’s not only about providing opportunities in education and arts, but to help provide the right nutrition and access to healthy living to all. I’m asking all professional athletes to join me by donating a portion of your endorsements this year to a cause of your choice. We can make a difference. It’s up to us to help plant seeds of hope and help fuel the future. Power to the People, Michael Bennett”
Bennett signed a three-year contract extension with Seattle in December worth up to $31.5 million.
“I have decided to donate all of my endorsement money in 2017 to help rebuild minority communities through s.t.e.a.m programs (science, technology, engineering, art, and math), as well as initiatives that directly affect women of color in hopes that we can create more opportunities for our youth and build a brighter future,” Bennett wrote online. “In addition, 50% of the proceeds from my jersey sales this year will go to programs and initiatives to support inner-city garden project...”
Bennett began training camp last year calling on athletes to be more involved in social change.
Michael Bennett: "athletes control everything" including messaging, thus should be active in social issues #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/9Z3PkrUkGp— Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) July 30, 2016
Wednesday, International Women’s Day, Bennett wrote on The Players’ Tribune in support of “women who are less worried about a glass ceiling than they are about a collapsing floor.”
“We need change,” Bennett wrote, “and to quote Frederick Douglass, ‘If there is no struggle there is no progress.’”
Comments