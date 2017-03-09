Report: Seahawks to host Green Bay G T.J. Lang, Oakland RB Latavius Murray on free-agent visits

The Seahawks’ quest to meet their general manager’s desire for more experience on the offensive line now apparently includes Pro Bowl guard T.J. Lang, in addition to at least Russell Okung.
Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported Thursday as the free-agency market opened that Lang, a Green Bay Packer since 2009, will visit Seattle to talk about possibly signing with the Seahawks.
Source: #Packers OG TJ Lang initially visiting Detroit and Seattle. GB still in the mix.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017
And the Seahawks’ search to bolster their young, recently injury backfield now reportedly includes a visit from Oakland Raiders free-agent running back Latavius Murray. The 27-year-old Murray has rushed for 1,854 yards with 18 rushing touchdowns the last two seasons for Oakland. He had 12 TD runs last season, fifth-most in the NFL.
Seahawks general manager John Schneider was Green Bay’s director of football operations the year the Packers selected Lang in the fourth round of the NFL draft. That was one year before Schneider became a first-time GM, with Seattle.
Lang, a 29-year-old guard, has started at least 13 games in every season since 2011 plus 16 playoff games in all for Green Bay. He missed three games for the Packers last season then had hip surgery this offseason. He’s also recovering from a broken foot. He is expected to be sidelined at least until the start of training camp, for whatever team signs him.
Those health issues could make the Pro Bowl guard, who made $4.6 million in base salary from the Packers last year, more affordable and logical for Seattle than he otherwise would have been. Schneider’s familiarity with him, and the fact he played right tackle and left tackle in the first years of his career with Green Bay, make Lang an intriguing Seahawks option.
He’s played right guard each season since 2013. Before that, Lang started for two seasons at left guard and also played tackle on both sides in 2009 and again in parts of 2011 and ‘12.
