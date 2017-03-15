Seahawks Insider Blog

March 15, 2017 7:36 PM

CB DeShawn Shead reportedly taking free-agent visit to Buffalo after Seahawks didn’t tender him

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

DeShawn Shead is shopping one week after the Seahawks freed him into the market as an unrestricted free agent.

Seattle’s starting cornerback last season is headed to Buffalo for a free-agent visit with the Bills, per multiple reports. The first was by espn.com’s Sheil Kapadia.

The Seahawks could have had Shead for 2017 as a restricted free agent for the lowest tender value, an original-round offer of $1,797,000. The team chose last week instead not to tender the former Portland State decathlete it signed after he went undrafted in 2012.

Shead tore the anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus in his left knee Jan. 14 making a cut outside on the Georgia Dome turf late in Seattle’s loss at Atlanta in the divisional playoffs. He is just beginning a recovery that will likely keep him out until deep into the 2017 season, Seahawks general manager John Schneider said this month.

“He’s just had really bad luck,” Schneider said.

The Seahawks are banking on Shead’s marketability in free agency being as low. He is 28 years old less than two months removed from knee reconstruction.

Because of that, there is a decent chance Shead re-signs with the Seahawks -- even if it is as an unrestricted free agent, for at or not a ton more than his veteran minimum of $775,000 for 2017.

But that’s not stopping Shead from shopping to see if any other team may offer him more either in the faith he can return sooner or in his potential for future production based on his performance for Seattle.

So first stop in the shopping: Buffalo.

On Thursday, Shead re-posted on his Twitter account a video of him working out on that repaired knee.

Related content

Seahawks Insider Blog

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

TNT's Gregg Bell at NFL Combine on dance Seahawks are doing for their O-line

View more video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

Sports Videos