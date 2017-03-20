Seahawks’ signing of OL Oday Aboushi official, TE Brandon Williams exits after Luke Willson re-signs

The Seahawks on Monday made official another signing to add experience to their offensive line. But, no, it’s not the bigger-name free-agent blocker they had been hosting.
Seattle announced Oday Aboushi had signed his one-year contract that became known on Friday when Aboushi revealed the deal.
The @seahawks have signed @Oday_Aboushi75. #gohawkshttps://t.co/HIXafNIEY1— Seattle Seahawks (@seahawksPR) March 20, 2017
The 25-year old has made 18 NFL starts for Houston and the New York Jets since entering the league in 2013, all at left and right guard. He was a fifth-round pick by the Jets after being an all-Atlantic Coast Conference offensive tackle at the University of Virginia.
At a minimum he provides competition for starting guards Mark Glowinski and Germain Ifedi. It will be interesting to see how much the Seahawks try Aboushi at guard, or if his signing leads to Ifedi getting more looks at right tackle, the position he played at Texas A&M before the Seahawks made him their first-round pick last year.
Aboushi was born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, the ninth of 10 children raised by Palestinian parents who immigrated from the occupied West Bank.
His signing came after free-agent tackle Ryan Clady came and went on his visit to Seattle. There, of course, is a reason the two-time All-Pro that’s been selected to four Pro Bowls is still available two weeks into free agency, well after the league’s market went bonkers signing tackles such as former Seahawk Russell Okung to megabucks deals. Clady, 30, lasted just 10 months with the New York Jets before they cut him last month. He’s had foot injuries, knee surgery and most recently surgery to repair torn labrum in November. It was his second shoulder surgery in three years. He missed 30 of 32 games for Denver before the Broncos traded him to the Jets in 2016. He lasted eight starts before New York gave up on him.
The rest of the offensive tackles still available in free agency aren’t exactly off the league’s top shelf. The list is full of guys either older or injured or, in many cases, both: Sebastian Vollmer, King Dunlap, Austin Pasztor, Will Beatty, Breno Giacomini, Matt McCants, Bradley Sowell (remember him?), Mike Adams and Jake Long.
One spot over, at the end of the line, tight end Luke Willson announced Sunday his signing with the Seahawks was official. That deal also became known before the weekend.
It's official!— Luke Willson (@LWillson_82) March 19, 2017
Can't wait to battle with the @Seahawks for another season in front of the best fans in the world. #LetsWork #12s pic.twitter.com/xVBt0qHkam
Willson’s deal is for one year and reportedly worth up to $3 million, including bonuses and incentives. He made $1.6 million last season, then became one of Seattle’s 14 unrestricted free agents on March 9.
Another was Brandon Williams. The Seahawks’ No. 3 tight end valued for his special-teams play signed on Monday with the Indianapolis Colts.
We have signed TE Brandon Williams: https://t.co/4GDTqsmOap— Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) March 20, 2017
Welcome to the team, @brandonw885! pic.twitter.com/AlsZGtLwuT
The Seahawks have five tight ends on their offseason roster currently. Pro Bowler Jimmy Graham is entering the final year of his contract. Nick Vannett, injured then mothballed for much of his debut season in 2016, will be in the second year of his rookie deal. Far lower on the depth chart: Fourth-year veteran Marcus Lucas and second-year man Chris Briggs.
Expect Seattle to make a special-teams-specific addition sometime this offseason to backfill Williams’ departure.
