Report: Seahawks to sign ex-49ers middle LB Michael Wilhoite

Coach Pete Carroll said months ago he wanted better depth at linebacker, a guy who could possibly start behind Pro Bowl veterans Bobby Wagner and K.J. Wright.
His Seahawks apparently are about to get one.
Ian Rapoport of the league-owned NFL Network reported Thursday night former San Francisco starting linebacker Michael Wilhoite has agreed to sign with Seattle.
Wilhoite, 30, has made 34 starts the past three seasons as a inside linebacker in the 49ers' 3-4 scheme. In the Seahawks' 4-3, he fits immediately as Wagner's backup in the middle. He is also an upgrade over Brock Coyle. Coyle signed this month as a free agent with ... the 49ers.
The Seahawks could also be creative and move Wilhoite to strongside linebacker to replace Mike Morgan. Seattle let Morgan's contract expire following last season; he remains unsigned.
Wilhoite is used to moving around. He was an undrafted free agent who played free safety, rush end and outside linebacker in college for Division-II Washburn University. He first time playing for pay was in 2011 with the Omaha Nighthawks of the United Football League. That league doesn't exist anymore.
Wilhoite got his career break in 2014 when he became a starter in San Francisco when inside linebacker NaVorro Bowman missed the season with a knee injury suffered in the NFC championship game in January 2014. In 2015, Wilhoite started 12 games as a fill-in again — after San Francisco's Patrick Willis and Chris Borland abruptly retired before that season.
Last year Wilhoite started six games.
If Seattle's free-agent for the month holds, he is getting a one-year deal.
