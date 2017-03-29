Pete Carroll to reporters at NFL meetings on Richard Sherman, Marshawn Lynch, Kam Chancellor, O-line

Pete Carroll has further outlined the Seahawks’ plans to fix their offensive line in 2017.
He also told reporters at the NFL meetings the team has fielded calls from teams, plural, regarding Richard Sherman’s availability amid a rumor about the Seahawks being open to trading him for the right price, because the team listens to everything. But the coach doesn’t expect anything to happen except Sherman remaining Seattle’s starting, Pro Bowl cornerback.
“I don’t see anything happening with that, at all,” Carroll told reporters in Phoenix Wednesday morning.
Carroll said what he and the team has been saying for months, that the Seahawks would “love” to get a contract extension done with safety Kam Chancellor. That would preferably be before the season begins in September.
And Carroll has talked recently to Marshawn Lynch. He says the running back is “somewhat entertaining” the thought of returning from retirement to play in 2017. But the coach is like everyone else, including Lynch’s agent: without insight or knowledge of what Lynch will do.
Seattle’s coach told reporters at the NFL owners’ meetings in Arizona Wednesday the team is going to have recently signed Luke Joeckel start out at left tackle this preseason with George Fant possibly learning behind him. It is going to have Oday Aboushi beginning at right guard. And that, yes, the Seahawks have talked to Germain Ifedi about moving from his 2016 starting position of right guard to right tackle. That’s the position Ifedi played in college at Texas A&M through 2015.
Carroll’s outline jibes with what general manager John Schneider said in Arizona on Tuesday. But the coach went further. He raised the possibility Fant takes a step back from shoved into a starting job as an undrafted rookie college basketball player last year to learning in 2017. Carroll also confirmed the team wasn’t just thinking about moving Ifedi but has already talked to their first-round pick from a year ago about switching to right tackle.
Garry Gilliam has started the last two seasons there. Gilliam signed a one-year tender offer as a restricted free agent this month for $1,797,000. None of that is guaranteed.
So entering next month’s draft -- when the Seahawks would love for one of the top college tackles such as Alabama’s Cam Robinson, Wisconsin’s Ryan Ramczyk or Utah’s Garett Bolles to be available for them picking at No. 26 in the first round -- Seattle has this sketch of a depth chart for minicamps in May and June:
▪ Joeckel and Fant 1-2 at left tackle
▪ Returning starter Mark Glowinski competing with 2016 draft pick Rees Odhiambo at left guard
▪ Incumbent Justin Britt and 2015 pick Joey Hunt at center
▪ Aboushi and Odhiambo at right guard
▪ Ifedi competing with Gilliam at right tackle
