Where there is no offseason

April 10, 2017 10:55 PM

Seahawks’ 2017 preseason begins at Chargers’ news home--in SoCal soccer stadium

By Gregg Bell

The Seahawks' 2017 preseason will be the start of the Chargers' new era in a soccer stadium.

Seattle on Monday announced its four exhibition games beginning in early August. The first one will be in Carson, California, south of Los Angeles, against the Chargers that just moved north from San Diego.

The Seahawks' other preseason games are home against the Minnesota Vikings and Kansas City Chiefs, then at the Oakland Raiders in what has become Seattle's annual exhibition finale.

This will be the 12th consecutive preseason the Seahawks and Raiders have met in a final exhibition game a week-plus before the games get real in September.

The Chargers are playing their 2017 and '18 seasons in the StubHub Center, home of the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer. The moved NFL team is sharing the futbol pitch with the Galaxy while the Chargers wait for the new, $2.6-billion stadium they will eventually share with the Rams to be built in Inglewood.

This is the third time in five summers the Seahawks and Chargers have played in the preseason, all in southern California.

The league will announce the exact dates and times for preseason games later. It is expected to announce the regular-season schedule next week.

At least one, All-Pro Seahawk is already pumped, four months before these games.

