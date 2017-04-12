Awaiting court hearing in Texas, Trevone Boykin trains with Russell Wilson, other Seahawks at USC

Trevone Boykin is awaiting a court hearing. He’s also awaiting a ruling on his probation in Texas, plus a confirmation of his place on the Seahawks.
He’s not waiting to work on his place again as Seattle’s backup to quarterback Russell Wilson.
Wilson posted a video Tuesday on social media showing him training on USC’s campus in Los Angeles with, among others, Seahawks teammates Doug Baldwin, Jermaine Kearse, Paul Richardson, Kasen Williams, Luke Willson, Nick Vannett, Tanner McEvoy -- and Boykin.
"Off-season" #DangerTrain #GoHawks @seahawks pic.twitter.com/Rfaz2P8ZBy— Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) April 11, 2017
Wilson has spent each recent offseason training with teammates in Southern California -- and, in the spring of 2015, on Maui.
Last week in Texas authorities filed a motion to potentially revoke Boykin’s probation following his involvement in a crash last month in Dallas plus a December 2015 bar fight in San Antonio.
He could face months up to a year of jail time if his incident three weeks ago in Dallas is found by Bexar County, Texas, to be in violation of his probation there. Boykin was arrested and briefly jailed March 27 on charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication. He was a passenger in a car that backed across a curb and through the front of a bar, injuring eight.
Records from Dallas County Court show Boykin, 23, has a preliminary court hearing there for the public intoxication and marijuana charges on May 3 at 9 a.m.
“Don't believe everything you read the real ones know!!” Boykin posted on his Twitter account last week.
That was after Bexar County authorities, in San Antonio, filed a “motion to adjudicate guilt,” to revoke Boykin’s probation of one year. That probation is the result of Boykin pleading no contest last June in Bexar County to a misdemeanor charge of resisting arrest Dec. 31, 2015. He was in San Antonio then to play in the Alamo Bowl for Texas Christian University. He was also fined $1,500, required to take anger-management and alcohol-awareness courses for that incident.
It was why Boykin, a star at TCU, didn’t get drafted last year. Seattle signed him as an undrafted free agent in May 2016. The team had let the contract of troubled veteran backup quarterback Tarvaris Jackson expire without re-signing him. Boykin got larger-than-expected role last season as a rookie after Wilson sprained his ankle then knee in September. Boykin threw his first career touchdown pass Sept. 25 against San Francisco
Seahawks veterans are due to begin offseason conditioning drills at team headquarters on Tuesday. They are next due back on the field for organized team activities beginning May 30.
Coach Pete Carroll told ESPN’s John Clayton in an interview that aired last week on Seattle’s KIRO-AM radio Boykin was likely to return to the Seahawks as his legal proceeding in Dallas played out.
“We’ll see, we’ll see what happens here. We have some information to get through,” Carroll said. “There’s plenty of time to figure this out.
“Early indications are that we’ll give him an opportunity to be back with us. We’ll see what happens, though.”
That was before Boykin’s second arrest in two weeks and the warrant for the potential probation violation last week. The burden of proof for a probation violation is merely a preponderance of evidence, not the higher standard of beyond a reasonable doubt.
Whatever ends up happening with Boykin’s legal issues in Texas, the Seahawks are likely to sign another backup quarterback in Seattle before training camp begins in late July, to at least compete with Boykin. That is, should Boykin return to the team for his second season.
In the meantime, he is training with Wilson as if he will.
