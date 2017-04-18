Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

April 18, 2017 11:01 AM

What to make of Richard Sherman not at start of offseason workouts? Not much.

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

Richard Sherman apparently wasn’t at the start of the Seahawks’ offseason workouts at team headquarters.

Which makes this high time to emphasize these workouts are voluntary.

Seattle began conditioning and physical rehabilitation work at its team headquarters on Tuesday. It’s the first phase of the Seahawks’ offseason workouts that include rookie minicamps following next week’s draft, veteran organized team activities beginning May 30 and a minicamp for all in June. Only the last event, the minicamp June 13-15, is mandatory.

It’s easy to jump to conclusions about Sherman, whose home is in Maple Valley, staying away from these team workouts down the road in Renton. That’s because of the context: all the trade talk the Seahawks have oddly, openly detailed this offseason about their three-time All-Pro cornerback.

But what Sherman is doing by staying away mirrors what teammates Michael Bennett, Kam Chancellor, Marshawn Lynch and others have done before him. He is making whatever statement -- or at the minimum, avoiding whatever he can, while he can. As in, five months before the games get real. And before it would begin costing him money.

Teams can fine players who miss any mandatory offseason or preseason work, but not any defined as voluntary by the league’s collective bargaining agreement. OTAs that begin late next month are technically voluntary, though absolutely highly encouraged and expected by coaches and teams.

Sherman, 29, has two seasons and $22,431,000 remaining on the four-year, $56 million contract he signed in the spring of 2014. Whatever the upshot of all the weird trade talk and staying away from workouts in April, he can clearly see, for the first time, the end of his fantastic run in Seattle. The Seahawks can, too.

The Seahawks don’t have player availability to the media nor customarily disclose who is at mandatory, closed team workouts. They didn’t immediately respond to a request for confirmation that Sherman was or wasn’t there on Tuesday.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

UW's John Ross is the buzz at NFL Combine, says 'I was gifted with speed'

UW's John Ross is the buzz at NFL Combine, says 'I was gifted with speed' 2:09

UW's John Ross is the buzz at NFL Combine, says 'I was gifted with speed'
Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin 1:35

Stanford's Michael Rector has been talking to Seahawks' Doug Baldwin
Bellarmine Prep alum Sefo Liufau at Combine on his love for Tacoma and his NFL goals 2:22

Bellarmine Prep alum Sefo Liufau at Combine on his love for Tacoma and his NFL goals

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.

Sports Videos