GM Schneider: “Door still open” on possibly trading Richard Sherman, but odds still remote

The latest on the Seahawks’ weirdly open talk about trading Richard Sherman, from Seattle’s general manager: The door is still open, “but right now I don’t think the odds are very good.”
“We’ve always prided ourselves in having that open communication with our players. I was asked a couple weeks ago about it, and everything is the same way,” John Schneider said Thursday of Seattle’s three-time All-Pro cornerback on the Seahawks’ flagship radio station, KIRO AM. “We have a lot of respect for Richard. Richard has a lot of respect for us. We are constantly communicating.
“I am not ... right now, I don’t think the odds are very good. But if somebody comes cruising along and something happens and we do something, then it happens.”
Schneider then addressed how oddly open the team has been about the possibility of trading Sherman.
“I know people look at it because of is very unique...’Why are you talking about it?’ Well, it’s out there, right? Pretty much you can’t hide anything anymore...,: Schneider said.
“We just have a great relationship. We have constant communication with him. I talked to him (Thursday) evening. It’s cool. Everything’s fine.”
The GM added that “the only reason we would do it is to basically create some cap room and try to become a younger football team.
“But,” he added, “that’s just one option.”
Sherman, Pro Bowl defensive ends Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett, star safeties Kam Chancellor and recuperating Earl Thomas have been missing the start to the Seahawks’ voluntary offseason workout program this week -- though that in itself is not a big deal. Not for Sherman or anyone else. (Accent on voluntary).
Avril, by the way, tweeted retired -- yes, still retired -- former Seahawks teammate Marshawn Lynch was helping him break ground on Avril’s building of a new school in Haiti.
.@MoneyLynch helping me on the final groundbreaking of my school. #AvrilHaiti2017 #Bricks2Books pic.twitter.com/pZ4iEigdK3— Cliff Avril (@cliffavril) April 20, 2017
It’s become clear Sherman, 29, if not initiated at least supports the only NFL team he’s known exploring the possibility of trading him. He has two years remaining on his contract, for a guaranteed $11.4 million this year and for $11 million next year. That indeed would be cap relief for the Seahawks to not pay that.
It wouldn’t relieve the defensive secondary though. Just the opposite. Seattle already will be missing opposite starting cornerback DeShawn Shead at least into this season following his major knee injury in January.
You can hear more of Schneider’s comments prior to Thursday night’s benefit event he and his wife put on at Seattle’s El Gaucho restaurant for their “Ben’s Fund” charity on this link here.
