What you need to know about the Seahawks, the league, the locals in NFL draft starting today

INSIDE THE 2017 NFL DRAFT
82nd edition Thursday-Saturday
In Philadelphia (for the first time since 1960)
Round 1 Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.
Rounds 2 and 3 Friday beginning at 4 p.m.
Rounds 4-7 Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
Television: ESPN, NFL Network
Live chat: thenewstribune.com/sports, 4:30 p.m. Thursday
SEAHAWKS PICKS (7): 1st round (28th overall), 2nd round (58), 3rd round (90), 3rd round (compensatory, 102), 3rd round (comp., 106), 6th round (210), 7th round (226).
Three things to watch:
1. WHERE THE QBs GO: Even in a down year for them, quarterbacks are the glamour position. Where they get picked affects where other teams—including Seahawks--move, seek. If Mitch Trubisky goes in top 10, everyone else (other top QB, top OTs, CBs) moves up--and Seahawks more apt to trade down. If Trubisky goes in the teens, Seattle have its pick of top OTs or CBs.
2. WHEN SEAHAWKS WILL TRADE: It’s happened 14 times in seven years gaining 30 picks under GM John Schneider. With fewest pick of his regime it will happen again.
3. WHO WILL PICK JOE MIXON?: Draft’s most controversial player will get drafted three years after breaking a woman’s face with a punch. Because he’s only 20. And because RB scored 26 TDs in two seasons for Oklahoma.
TNT’s top locals likely to get drafted
1. John Ross, WR, UW: record-breaking 4.2 40 too enticing to last long
2. Kevin King, CB, UW: 6-3 size, press coverage skill=likely first round, too
3. Budda Baker, S, UW: If attacker, hitter lasts into 2nd round it won’t be too far into it
4. Sidney Jones, CB, UW: Achilles tear in March moves him down, but still a gem
5. Zach Banner, OT, USC/Lakes High: Mammoth, can move. Mid-to-late-round expectation.
TNT’s top 10 overall prospects
1. Myles Garrett, edge rusher, Texas A&M
2. Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
3. Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
4. Jamal Adams, S, LSU
5. Jonathan Allen, DT, Alabama
6. Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
7. Solomon Thomas, DT, Stanford
8. Malik Hooker, S, Ohio State
9. John Ross, WR, UW
10. O.J. Howard, TE, Alabama
By the numbers
0 – Previous drafts San Francisco general manager John Lynch and coach Kyle Shanahan have led as head men.
4 – Number of Washington Huskies that could go in the first two rounds (Ross, King, Baker, Jones).
7 – Choices Seahawks currently own, the fewest of Carroll-Schneider era
13 – Total college starts at North Carolina for Mitch Trubisky before gurus proclaimed him this draft’s top quarterback prospect.
14 – Selections Cleveland has in the first four rounds of the next two drafts; seven this year and seven next. The Browns have 11 total picks this weekend.
25 – Age Utah OT Garett Bolles turns next month, as old or older than 46 of the 90 guys currently on Seattle’s roster. Here is his remarkable story.
30 – Picks Seahawks GM John Schneider has gained in 14 draft-related trades over his first seven years.
253 – Players to be drafted over seven rounds.
203 – How many it will seem like played for Alabama.
94,237 – Approximate times you’ll hear the words "upside" and "combine" over the next three days.
1 – Days until the out-of-proportion hype begins over the 2018 draft.
