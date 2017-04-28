Coach Pete Carroll and GM John Schneider explain why Seahawks traded out of draft's 1st round
Seattle gained three picks in those two deals, with Atlanta and San Francisco. The Seahawks went from seven picks – the fewest of the John Schneider/Pete Carroll regime that began here in 2010 – to 10.
Gregg Bellgbell@thenewstribune.com
