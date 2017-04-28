Seahawks draft pick bio: Delano Hill

DELANO HILL
Height: 6-1. Weight: 216
Position: Strong safety
Hometown: Detroit, Michigan
School: Michigan.
Pick: Third round – No. 95 overall.
Bio: Part of the Detroit Cass Tech program that won three state titles, Hill is a line-of-scrimmage terror. It is his domain – he loves to hit ball carriers. He is not a great athlete in pass coverage, especially in space. But the Big Ten second-teamer improved his stock at the NFL Combine with a 4.47 40-yard time. His brother, Lavert, also plays at Michigan as a star cornerback.
Quotable: “The 12s are crazy. I want to play in an atmosphere like that. I love that atmosphere. It reminds me of Michigan.”
