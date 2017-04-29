John Schneider on Seahawks third-round pick Amara Darboh
“A grit kid,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said late Friday night, "that's been through a ton in his life." Schneider says Darboh is "young in football, but like a professional wide receiver."
Gregg Bellgbell@thenewstribune.com
The Seahawks leaders explain why they picked Malik McDowell from Michigan State and why they chose to make picks later in the draft. Carroll says Seahawks see McDowell as a 3-technique pass rusher that the team has sought for years.
Seattle gained three picks in those two deals, with Atlanta and San Francisco. The Seahawks went from seven picks – the fewest of the John Schneider/Pete Carroll regime that began here in 2010 – to 10.