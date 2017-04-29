Sixth-round pick Justin Senior from Mississippi State says Seahawks want him to try LT

RENTON The Seahawks ended the sixth round going where many wanted them to go in the first round, two, long days ago.
Seattle selected Mississippi State offensive tackle Justin Senior at 210th overall on Saturday. He is its ninth of 11 picks in this NFL draft.
“I was so excited I really didn’t know what to do, “ he said from Starkville, Mississippi. “Really, really happy it was the Seahawks ... I was a Seattle fan, ‘Beast Mode’ and all that.
“My mom likes the Seattle Seahawks, incidentally.”
Senior is the first true college offensive tackle the Seahawks drafted; second-round pick Ethan Pocic, 6 feet 6, primarily played center at LSU and can also play guard and tackle.
He says Seahawks coaches have told him he may begin as a left tackle when rookie minicamps begin in two weeks. Senior moved to left tackle last season after starting the previous two years at Mississippi State at right tackle.
In March, Seattle signed free-agent left tackle/guard Luke Joeckel to a contract with $7 million guaranteed -- but only for one year. Seattle would rather have its starting left tackle at the end of last season, 2016 undrafted rookie college basketball player George Fant, take a step back this year to learn and grow into the job.
Now he will have Senior with him doing the same.
Senior is 6 feet 4 5/8 inches tall and 331 pounds with long, 34-inch arms -- though not as long as 2016 No. 1 pick Germain Ifedi, whom Seattle is planning to move from right guard to right tackle this year. Senior turns 23 in July. He is a native of Montreal -- where kids knew him as “The Wall.” He played on the defensive line in Canadian high school football before spending 2011 at Hargrave Military Academy in Chatham, Virginia. That’s where he transitioned to offensive line.
The Seahawks’ other sixth-round choice on Saturday, Cincinnati defensive back Mike Tyson, went to Hargrave before college in 2012.
The scouting knocks on him is lack of foot speed and upper-body strength.
Senior said he feared no one would draft him.
“I was pacing around my house,” he said.
Seahawks veteran line coach Tom Cable pulled him aside at last month’s NFL combine in Indianapolis for a one-on-one talk -- not about football, but about what Senior likes to do and what motivates him. That stuck with Senior.
"He's awesome,” the newest Seahawks lineman said of his new coach. “He seems like a really down-to-earth guy.”
