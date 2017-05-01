Jake Heaps returns, joins WVU’s “mad bomber” Skyler Howard as Seahawks’ newest options at backup QB

The Seahawks are going back to a local familiar with their quarterback room and playbook, to compete for a backup job this spring and summer.
Almost a year to the day he first signed with the team, Jake Heaps announced Monday he had signed with Seattle as a free agent.
Excited to announce I have signed back with @Seahawks Time to go to work! #GoHawks #12s pic.twitter.com/kGXDfnpnKn— Jake Heaps (@jtheaps9) May 1, 2017
The former star at Skyline High School in Sammamish, a teammate there with Seahawks backup wide receiver Kasen Williams, played last preseason with his hometown team after signing on May 3, 2016. He lasted until the final preseason cuts Sept. 3, signed onto the Seahawks’ practice squad 10 days later, then got released again off the practice squad Oct. 3.
Seattle did not select a quarterback in last weekend’s draft. That was despite general manager John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll saying they would add at least a third quarterback to compete with 2016 backup Trevone Boykin for the No. 2 job behind Russell Wilson.
Wilson (famously in the third round in 2012) remains the only quarterback Schneider and Carroll Seattle have selected in eight drafts leading the Seahawks.
“It's just happened that way. It really has,” Schneider said. “I've always thought you have to have one in the chamber, and have a guy who is getting ready. And it just hasn't gone that way for us, you know? I don't know how to explain it. It's just the way it's stacked out for us.
“And we know the quarterbacks and the level of play and the upside we've seen and how they are going to fit with us. It just hasn't matched up, from a round standpoint. That doesn't mean that it wouldn't happen. That's a great question, because you are kind of like, 'Yeah, you are right. We haven't (drafted quarterbacks), right?'
“We haven't done that philosophically. That's something that you want to try to do. The most important position on the field."
Now, 11 days before rookie minicamps begin, they have four QBs.
Carroll announced shortly after the draft ended on Saturday evening the Seahawks had already signed former West Virginia QB Skyler Howard as an undrafted free agent. Carroll went Daryle Lamonica from the old-school AFL Oakland Raiders describing Howard.
“He’s a mad bomber, man,” Carroll said.
The 6-foot Howard threw 52 touchdown passes with 26 interceptions in the last two seasons for the Mountaineers. In 2016 West Virginia won 10 games for the first time in five years.
“He threw a ton of deep balls. He goes downtown,” Carroll said. “A real resourceful kid, active on the field. Moves around well, but man he can bomb it.”
Boykin has a court date scheduled for Wednesday following his arrest and jailing in Texas this offseason. That was after a car in which he was a passenger backing over a sidewalk and crashing into a Dallas bar, injuring eight.
Last month Texas authorities filed a motion to revoke Boykin’s one-year probation he got in 2016 following a December 2015 bar fight in San Antonio. He could face months up to a year of jail time if his incident in March in Dallas is found by Bexar County, Texas, to be in violation of his probation there.
He was arrested and briefly jailed in Dallas March 27 on charges of marijuana possession and public intoxication.
Boykin, 23, has been working out in Los Angeles with Wilson and other Seahawks teammates this offseason, including after his arrest.
“It looked like two separate arrests, but it really was not,” Schneider said last week of the car crash and then the possible probation violation. “But yeah, we've talked all along about wanting to have at least three quarterbacks in here competing. Last year we wanted to get him as many reps as possible."
UNDRAFTED FREE AGENT REPORTED SIGNINGS
The Seahawks were expected to announce their signing of undrafted rookie free agents Monday or Tuesday.
Here is a partial list of Seattle’s signings that have been reported, either by the player on social media, in Howard’s case confirmed by Carroll, or by other outlets:
Skyler Howard, QB, West Virginia
Algernon Brown, FB/RB, BYU
Tony Bridges, S, Ole Miss
John Gibson, CB, Missouri
Hayden Plinke, TE, UTEP
Darreus Rogers, WR, USC
Otha Peters, LB, Louisiana-Lafayette
Jordan Roos, G, Purdue
Calvin Steyn, OL, Weber State
Nick Usher, OLB, UTEP
Schneider and Carroll talked about Roos’ signing Saturday night, saying they almost drafted him.
Espn.com’s Sheil Kapadia reported Monday a signing bonus of $20,000 helped persuade Roos to sign with Seattle. That’s a hefty sum for an undrafted free agent, and $5,000 more than the notable bonus Boykin got to sign out of TCU last May.
