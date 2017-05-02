GM to KJR: Mum on Kam Chancellor contract, Pocic has “height to play RT,” more

John Schneider liked Luke Joeckel last year more as a left guard than left tackle.
He believes Ethan Pocic, the LSU center who was his second-round draft choice last weekend, “has the height to play right tackle.”
He thinks third-round pick Shaquill Griffin “looks the part” of a new starting cornerback but of course must now prove it.
And the Seahawks have been in contact with the NFL enough to know Trevone Boykin remains a backup quarterback and not suspended by the league under its personal-conduct policy for his offseason legal issues.
That’s the summary of some high points from Schneider, the Seahawks’ general manager, talking early Tuesday morning on KJR-AM radio in Seattle.
Host Mitch Levy also pressed the Seahawks’ GM on whether he is going to get a contract extension done with 29-year-old strong safety Kam Chancellor.
Schneider wouldn’t answer that.
Asked when he would be able to talk about that, Schneider replied he would after a new deal is done -- if, he added, there ends up being a new deal.
Despite his age, his fruitless holdout in 2015 and injuries that have cost him games in recent seasons, it would be surprising if the Seahawks don’t settle on a new contract with Chancellor before the season begins in September. There might be something of a locker-room revolt, or at least upheaval, if they didn’t.
He has been the soul of the defense and its starring secondary for most of the last six years. Plus, Schneider and coach Pete Carroll have said repeatedly this offseason that they want to take care of core guys and Chancellor is certainly one of those.
In February, Chancellor recently had what the team characterized as “clean-up” surgeries for bone spurs in his ankles. It’s something he has had done in previous offseasons. He is scheduled for $6.8 million in base pay and $325,008 in per-week roster bonuses during the 2017 season, with a salary-cap charge of $8.125,008. He’s wanted a new deal for two years, and infamously held out for two months into the 2015 regular season in vain to get one.
Chancellor was the first player Carroll mentioned in his postgame press conference following January’s playoff loss at Atlanta as the foundation for the Seahawks’ strong leadership base. He is beloved among teammates for his intensity, his wisdom and his hard-hitting style of play.
Then last weekend the Seahawks drafted Michigan’s Delano Hill in the third round. He’s 6-1, 216 pounds, and known as an aggressive tackler against the run.
“There’s no question (Hill) can play safety. We would say strong and free. He looks more like a hitter. He’s really physical,” Carroll said Friday. “Might be a little more like Kam’s style.
“So we’ll see. He’s done everything their scheme showed, all of that, so it really was a good evaluation for us. We have a lot of hopes for this.”
I asked Schneider at the league’s scouting combine in Indianapolis in March, when he was obviously considering Hill, how big a priority it is for the team to get Chancellor a new contract before the 2017 begins. It would likely be for a more team-friendly cap number in 2017, with signing-bonus guarantees and a back-loaded deal beyond this year the Seahawks could easily shed if Chancellor’s performance declines into his early 30s.
“We want to be able to take care of our team,” Schneider said then, “and obviously he is a huge part of that.”
Schenider re-told the story on KJR Tuesday that he gave us on draft night: of sweating so much over whether Pocic would be available to draft at the bottom of round two that he had to change his shirt on Friday after the Seahawks indeed got him.
It’s the LSU center’s history of also playing guard and tackle that made him valuable to the Seahawks -- so much so they bypassed Colorado’s renowned cover cornerback Chidobe Awuzie, among others at Seattle’s position of need who were available at 58th overall. Awuzie got drafted two spots later, by Dallas. The Seahawks then got the less-touted and known Griffin from Central Florida a round later.
Schneider said Friday when he selected Pocic it’s like getting “2 1/2 players in one guy.”
Pocic is 6 feet 6 and 317 pounds. He also played some right guard and right tackle at LSU, but almost all of his starts were at center.
The Seahawks have Justin Britt finally at home at center after a strong 2016 debut there, though Britt is entering the final year of his rookie contract. Seattle signed veteran Oday Aboushi in March to play right guard, but only for one season. That was after the Seahawks missed out on top free-agent guard T.J. Lang, who signed with his hometown Detroit Lions instead. In late March Schenider mentioned his team’s plans to move Germain Ifedi, its first-round pick in 2016 who started at right guard, back to his college position of right tackle this year.
Pocic’s arrival and versatility may alter some of those plans, depending on what he looks like beginning when rookie minicamp does on May 12.
In March the Seahawks signed Joeckel, the former No. 2-overall pick by Jacksonville, to a one-year contract with $7 million guaranteed. That’s tackle-like money for what was the NFL’s lowest-paid offensive line last season. But Joeckel lost his tackle job with the Jaguars last season and played five games at left guard in 2016 before he went on Jacksonville’s injured-reserve list because of a major knee injury and surgery.
He’s a candidate to replace either 2016 undrafted rookie college basketball player George Fant at left tackle or Mark Glowinski at left guard.
So, yes, a ton to settle on the offensive line. Again. But, hey, it’s only May 2.
