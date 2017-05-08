11 running backs now with claim of Mike Davis off waivers from 49ers

If you couldn’t already tell, the Seahawks aren’t relying on only Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise to stay healthy and anchor their running game in 2017.
Seattle claimed running back Mike Davis off waivers from San Francisco on Monday. The 24-year old was the 49ers’ fourth-round draft choice out of South Carolina in 2015. He is 5 feet 9, 217 pounds and had 54 carries in two seasons for the 49ers.
He becomes the 11th running back on the Seahawks’ roster.
The team drafted bullish Chris Carson from Oklahoma State in the seventh round this month, then re-signed fullback Brandon Cottom. Cottom spent last year on injured reserve.
Rawls enters organized team activities May 30 appearing to be Seattle’s co-lead running back with Eddie Lacy, the former Green Bay Packers starter Seattle signed to a one-year, prove-it contract in March. Rawls has yet to complete a full season as a starter since he was at Flint Northern High School in Michigan.
Prosise was a jolt with big games at New England and early at home against Philadelphia in November -- then broke his shoulder blade. That was part of a rookie season full injuries that began last May for third-round draft choice and third-down back.
Seattle also has, among others, Alex Collins. He had 31 carries and one touchdown for the team as a rookie last season.
Carson and the Seahawks’ other 2017 draft picks plus undrafted free agents are due to report to team headquarters in Renton on Thursday for he team’s rookie minicamp Friday through Sunday.
