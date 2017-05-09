Pete Carroll said on the second day of this offseason he wanted the Seahawks to acquire better, more experienced depth at linebacker. Former Tennessee Titan and Chicago Bear David Bass is the fourth veteran linebacker Seattle’s added this spring.
Pete Carroll said on the second day of this offseason he wanted the Seahawks to acquire better, more experienced depth at linebacker. Former Tennessee Titan and Chicago Bear David Bass is the fourth veteran linebacker Seattle’s added this spring. Michael Conroy AP
Pete Carroll said on the second day of this offseason he wanted the Seahawks to acquire better, more experienced depth at linebacker. Former Tennessee Titan and Chicago Bear David Bass is the fourth veteran linebacker Seattle’s added this spring. Michael Conroy AP
Seahawks Insider Blog

Seahawks Insider Blog

Where there is no offseason

Seahawks Insider Blog

David Bass arrives, another step in Pete Carroll’s quest for better LB depth

By Gregg Bell

gbell@thenewstribune.com

May 09, 2017 7:36 AM

The Seahawks are stockpiling linebackers almost as much as running backs this offseason.

On Monday NFL four-year veteran David Bass announced he’d arrived with Seattle.

Bass has made eight starts in his four seasons in the league with Chicago and the last two with Tennessee. He’s played outside linebacker with the Titans and there plus defensive end with the Bears. The Oakland Raiders drafted him in the seventh round in 2013 before releasing him before that season’s opener. He turns 27 in September.

Bass joins Terence Garvin, formerly of the Pittsburgh Steelers, ex-49ers veteran Michael Wilhoite plus former Ravens, Jaguars and Jets linebacker Arthur Brown as the veterans Seattle has added at the position this offseason. That was after coach Pete Carroll said in January his team needed to get more experienced and have talent capable of starting games behind All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner and Pro Bowl outside man K.J. Wright.

Or beside them.

Wilhoite, an inside backer with San Francisco, is going to get a chance to replace Mike Morgan at strongside linebacker. Seattle let Morgan’s contract expire in January. He’s already been working there in offseason conditioning drills on the field at team headquarters this month.

The Seahawks keep adding, including undrafted free agents they’ve yet to announce but will just before rookie minicamp begins on Friday. They are at the offseason roster limit of 90, meaning more than a handful of players will be released by Friday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard and thought of day 9 in Seahawks training camp

Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard and thought of day 9 in Seahawks training camp 5:20

Gregg Bell on what he saw, heard and thought of day 9 in Seahawks training camp
Rookie Amara Darboh jokes with Michael Bennett, talks being a Seahawks WR 2:53

Rookie Amara Darboh jokes with Michael Bennett, talks being a Seahawks WR
Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson playing well, Thomas Rawls finally healthy for Seahawks 3:28

Pete Carroll on Russell Wilson playing well, Thomas Rawls finally healthy for Seahawks

View More Video

About the Seahawks Insider Blog

@gbellseattle

Gregg Bell joined The News Tribune in July 2014. Bell had been the director of writing for the University of Washington's athletic department for four years. He was the senior national sports writer in Seattle for The Associated Press from 2005-10, covering the Seahawks in their first Super Bowl season and beyond. He's also been The Sacramento Bee's beat writer on the Oakland Athletics and Raiders. The native of Steubenville, Ohio, is a 1993 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, N.Y., and a 2000 graduate of the University of California, Berkeley's Graduate School of Journalism.