Eddie Lacy’s May look could be worth $55,000

Eddie Lacy looks the part.
The primed part the Seahawks want him to be. Not the portly part the Green Bay Packers let go after last year.
Seattle’s new running back showed off his new look on social media Wednesday, appearing to be trim during a recent, closed offseason workout on the field – and ready for 2017. This, after a 2016 with the Packers lost to an ankle injir
Felt good putting on these cleats again for the first time since Oct #NewSquadWhoThis pic.twitter.com/GYTbhVgV3y— Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) May 10, 2017
This could be a $55,000 look for Lacy this month – and potentially a $385,000 one this year.
The one-year, prove-it contract Lacy signed in March with the Seahawks – after a 2016 in Green Bay lost to an ankle injury – is worth $2,865,000 guaranteed and potentially $2,685,000 more in incentives and bonuses. Those bonuses include $55,000 if Lacy weighs in at 255 pounds or less this month, $55,000 more in June and August if he’s 250 or below then, and $55,000 each in September, October, November and December if he weighs 245 pounds or less in those in-season months.
The photo he posted above suggests – judging by sight, plus the fact he felt proud enough to post it – that he’ll collect that first bonus.
The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Lacy was up to 267 pounds during free-agent visits in March. That was before the Seahawks signed him to a one-year, prove-it contract worth.
Comments