Seahawks' pick Ethan Pocic on what ex-Seahawks OL Kevin Mawae has taught him

News Tribune beat writer Gregg Bell and columnist Dave Boling offer their first impressions of the Seahawks' top three draft picks – defensive tackle Malik McDowell, offensive lineman Ethan Pocic and cornerback Shaquill Griffin – on the first day of a three-day rookie minicamp in Renton.
“A grit kid,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said late Friday night, "that's been through a ton in his life." Schneider says Darboh is "young in football, but like a professional wide receiver."
The Seahawks leaders explain why they picked Malik McDowell from Michigan State and why they chose to make picks later in the draft. Carroll says Seahawks see McDowell as a 3-technique pass rusher that the team has sought for years.
Seattle gained three picks in those two deals, with Atlanta and San Francisco. The Seahawks went from seven picks – the fewest of the John Schneider/Pete Carroll regime that began here in 2010 – to 10.