Report: Big extra Seattle bucks for Eddie Lacy if he gains big yards

A big year for Eddie Lacy on the field could mean a big year at the bank -- as long as he doesn’t get too huge.
We already knew about the Seahawks’ new running back having weight clauses in his one-year contract potentially worth $385,000. He collected his first $55,000 bonus for weighing in with the team at 253 pounds this week, two pounds under his contractual limit for May.
Now espn.com has detailed the up $1.3 million in additional bonuses the former Green Bay Packers 1,000-yard rusher will earn in 2017 if he rushes like he did in 2013 -- when he was the NFL’s offensive rookie of the year -- and ‘14.
Sheil Kapadia of espn.com cites a league source with knowledge of his contract with Seattle saying if he runs for at least 800 yards, he will earn an additional $250,000. More than 900 yards rushing would net him $500,000. His third 1,000-yard season in five NFL years would get Lacy $750,000. For 1,100 yards, he would earn $1 million.
If Lacy gains 1,200 yards rushing or more, he would earn an added $1.3 million.
That would be in addition to his guaranteed base pay of $1,365,000. The $1.5 million signing bonus the Seahawks gave him in March is also guaranteed.
So his total haul for 2017, if he makes each of his weight targets from now through December, plays at around 245 pounds and romps for 1,200 or more yards would be $5.55 million.
That’s not bad for a guy upon whom the Packers gave up last fall after an ankle injury and weight issues left Green Bay choosing a number 88, part-time wide receiver Ty Montgomery, plus Seattle castoff Christine Michael as its lead backs last season instead of Lacy.
Lacy, 26, rushed for 1,178 and 1,139 yards with 11 and nine touchdowns in each of his first two seasons in the league. Then he slumped as his weight soared in Green Bay. He gained 758 yards with three TDs in 2015. He basically vanished last year with 360 yards, no scores and a season-ending ankle injury in October.
If Lacy gets back to even approaching his forms of 2013 and ‘14 -- and early indications and photos suggest he’s motivated to get there -- he will set himself up for a huge payday next March in unrestricted free agency.
Felt good putting on these cleats again for the first time since Oct #NewSquadWhoThis pic.twitter.com/GYTbhVgV3y— Eddie Lacy (@Lil_Eazy_Ana_42) May 10, 2017
And if he does that, the Seahawks will have pulled off a steal to revive their running game that nosedived in 2016. That’s would be even with all the bonuses on top of Lacy’s base contract that is for just this year.
