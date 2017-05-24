Report: Seahawks’ interest in Colin Kaepernick intensifies

The Seahawks are apparently taking the next step in their interest in Colin Kaepernick.
The league-owned NFL Network reported Wednesday morning the free agent was in Seattle to visit the only team that has showed any interest in the polarizing passer since he and the San Francisco 49ers parted ways in January.
The #Seahawks visit with free agent QB Colin Kaepernick & at least 1 other is today, source said. He flew in last night from the East Coast.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2017
Rapoport also reported the “one other” is former Denver Broncos, Cleveland Browns and St. Louis Rams backup QB Austin Davis.
FA QB Austin Davis, mostly recently with the #Broncos, is visiting with the #Seahawks today, source close to him says. Joins Kaepernick.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2017
With Seattle the only team known to be even remotely interested in signing Kaepernick, his desire to accept or reject whatever the Seahawks offer him in the lower range of QB salaries, say, less than $4 million per year, appears to be the determinant as to whether he signs here. If he doesn’t, the Seahawks can keep shopping for backups that would fit their price.
Coach Pete Carroll said last week his Seahawks are looking at Kaepernick, former Washington Redskins and Browns quarterback Robert Griffin III and every other available quarterback as Seattle seeks competition with Trevone Boykin for the backup job behind Russell Wilson in 2017.
Boykin played more than expected last season for Seattle as an undrafted rookie, after issues on the offensive line caused Wilson to get somewhat seriously injured for the first time in his career: a high-ankle sprain and sprained knee ligament in the first three games. Boykin has spent this offseason in legal trouble in Texas.
Court records from Bexar County, Texas, show Boykin has a motion-to-revoke-probation hearing June 6 there. That is the fifth of the Seahawks’ seven days of organized team activities on the field at team headquarters within the next month.
The rampant talk of Kaepernick possibly signing with Seattle, not to mention if it actually happens, fits Carroll’s preference to be seen as a leader and supporter of strong, outspoken individuals who win while going against the NFL’s norms.
Indeed, the Seahawks are the only one of the league’s 32 teams this offseason to publicly proclaim any interest in Kaepernick, who reportedly has been working out fiendishly in New York preparing to play this year. There is much debate nationally whether he remains unemployed because he wants to be a starter or wants starter-like money no team wants to give him -- or because teams are blackballing him out of the league in response to his kneeling during national anthems before games last season, his protest of social injustice in our country.
The truth may lie somewhere in between those two views. Yet it’s more than a bit curious that a quarterback four years and three months removed from starting and just missing winning a Super Bowl, who came a tipped pass by Sherman in the end zone in Seattle from starting a second Super Bowl for San Francisco, a man who threw 16 touchdown passes against just four interceptions for an absolutely awful 49ers team last season, has not signed a contract to at least be a backup for anyone in 2017.
Especially while guys like Mike Glennon get $16 million guaranteed from Chicago and even Kaepernick’s former backup, Blaine Gabbert, gets a job in Arizona.
